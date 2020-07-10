Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM

336 Luxury Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
224 SE 4th Place
224 Southeast 4th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1418 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867220)

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mariner
152 NW 6th Ave
152 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1712 sqft
152 NW 6th Ave Available 07/15/20 - This 4 bedroom home. There is covered lanai in the back of the home. The open living area has cathedral ceilings with a kitchen overlooking the living area. This home is tiled throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
2827 SE 19th Place
2827 Southeast 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1963 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home on canal - Beautiful furnished pool home on canal features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a split floor plan. Concrete dock present for relaxing by the water.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1925 sqft
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1824 NW 24th Ter
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2338 sqft
Spacious house for rent. Available July 6th - Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
527 Hancock Bridge Pkwy.
527 527/529 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Two Bedroom + Den/Two Bath Duplex for rent off Hancock Creek Pkwy.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5318 SW 11th AVE
5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Sandpiper Villa - Short Term Rental: Jan - April $6000, May - Nov $4500, Dec $6000 A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short term rental - Available July 1 - Nov.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Jacaranda
3341 Andalusia BLVD
3341 Andalusia Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 4bd/3ba Single family home. This great, spacious home features a split floor plan. New tile floor throughout entire house. New interior & exterior paint job. Screened in lanai for relaxation & more! No pets allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
401 SW 33rd AVE
401 Southwest 33rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2221 sqft
GULF ACCESS INTERSECTING CANAL FRONT POOL & SPA HOME! This is a must see in the highly desirable Burnt Store Rd/Ceitus Pkwy area. Spectacular views of the pool overlooking the intersecting canals. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, his & her closets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home Rental $1450 out of season July - November AVAILABLE! - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3315 Skyline BLVD
3315 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Brand New Construction beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. Both sides of the duplex are available for rent. Tile throughout the duplex, including the bedrooms. Kitchen has granite and is open to the living room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3744 SE 12th AVE
3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1327 SE 1st ST
1327 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
MOVE IN READY by 7/14. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents held steady over the past month

Cape Coral rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cape Coral, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cape Coral, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cape Coral's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

