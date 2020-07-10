Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5217 Coronado PKY
5217 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Waterfront condo with private boat lift available separately. Small quiet complex, second floor unit with vaulted ceilings, screened in Lanai overlooking canal, freshly painted, new granite counters, new washer dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1627 Beach PKY
1627 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to Beach Villa, An ultra convenient waterfront and beautifully decorated escape in SW Florida! Located conveniently off Del Prado Boulevard and close to Jaycee Riverfront Park as well as most of your daily needs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1107 SW 41st TER
1107 Southwest 41st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4645 SE 11th PL
4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1315 sqft
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1417 NE 8th TER
1417 NE 8th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Duplex-Welcome to your new home! Lawn Care is included! Inside you'll find a light-bright living area with an open floor-plan. ALL TILE too! Stacked front loading washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
16 SE 16th Place 3
16 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181 BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by Hancock & Del Prado SPACIOUS,

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1734 Savona Point CIR
1734 Savona Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
Take a look at the Jamaica! This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the new community of The Cape at Savona surpasses the commonly established standards for luxury residential living—at remarkably affordable rates.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1707 SE 8th PL
1707 Southeast 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Fully Furnished - Turn Key Available for Weekly and Monthly rentals **Summertime Special Rates! Call Today!! Fresh and Updated! Enjoy this terrific floor plan that plays to the pool and lanai area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1102 SE 20th ST
1102 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Rosa is a beautiful, professionally decorated vacation villa with a southern exposure is located in SE Cape Coral.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4903 York St - 102
4903 York Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
PRIME location, 5 minutes from the Cape Coral Beach Yacht Club, walkable distance to shopping plaza, 2nd Floor Apartment, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Tile throughout, Fresh Paint, Spacious Layout, Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove Cook Top,

July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents held steady over the past month

Cape Coral rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cape Coral, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cape Coral, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cape Coral's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

