284 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL

Neighborhoods

While in many cities of this size, you will find that neighborhood designations are more for real estate and tax purposes, but in North Fort Myers, there are a few neighborhoods that have a certain flair. Basically, they can be broken down into waterfront neighborhoods and inland neighborhoods.

Nalle: This neighborhood is prime real estate if you are looking for homes a bit larger, in the four-bedroom range, or for apartments that range from studios to three bedrooms. Take note that even the one-bedroom apartments are on the large side. There are some really trendy shops in this area, as well as great places to dine. It's close to the golf course, but then again, this is Florida, and almost everything here is close to a golf course! There is also a nice park nearby, and you are only a quick trip to the water.

Bayshore: Welcome to water world! If you are looking for an apartment to rent in North Fort Myers that is close to the water, start your search in this area. There is a catch to living here, but it's a good one. Many homes in this neighborhood are seasonal residences that are often left under the care of a maintenance company. Much of the year, you might find the streets fairly empty. Then, in winter, they fill up as their owners try to beat the birds migrating south! Most of the available rental properties in this area are single-family homes on the small side; typically no more than two bedrooms. If that size works for you, then you might just be able to realize your dream of living near the water in Florida!

Cleveland: If high-rise living is for you, then this is a really great place to live in North Fort Myers! You have a couple of choices here; there are medium-size rental homes that are seasonally occupied and can range up to three or four bedrooms. The other option here is one of the waterfront high-rise apartments. These range from executive suites -- a fancy way of saying studio apartment -- to three- and four-bedroom places. One really great bonus here is not only the amenities of the buildings, but also the views! There are some incredible views out over the river and the city.

Moody: This picturesque area of North Fort Myers has a nice mix of owner-occupied homes, seasonal homes and high-rise apartments. There is also an interesting mix of construction; the homes tend to be older and more established while the apartments are fairly new. Many of the apartment complexes were built after 2000 and come with beautiful views, great amenities and a quick walk to shops, restaurants and nightspots.

Suncoast Estates: If you are interested in studio apartments, two-bedroom apartments or medium-size homes with three to four bedrooms, then this is a great place to start looking! One interesting factor about this neighborhood is that there are a large number of seasonal and vacation homes. This means that during part of the year, the area may be far less populated than at other times. The other cool tidbit here is that many of these homes are older in construction, with many of the apartments hailing from the 1980's. While the vast majority have been updated, the entire area has a cool Miami Vice retro vibe that really lets the full impact of living in Florida sink in to you. This is also a great neighborhood for trendy restaurants and bars!