Apartment List
/
FL
/
north fort myers
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM

284 Apartments for rent in North Fort Myers, FL

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 91
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice One Bed/One Bath Near Downtown! - Property Id: 293928 Great Community, great neighbors! This all inclusive apartment will be available 06/12/2020, we're accepting applications!!! Welcome to paradise, in a charming community on the stunning

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
85 Blaw St
85 Blaw Street, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
400 sqft
Beatifull 1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home - 85 Blaw St, Beautiful 1 Bedroom Mobile Home in North Fort Myers, FL - Great small home in a friendly community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1900 Corona Del Sire DR
1900 Corona Del Sire Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Heron Glenn Golfing Community - Available NOW!! 2 bdroom 2 bath home right on the 2nd HOLE of the Golf Course. Fully furnished available as a short term rental up to December 2020. Booked Jan - March of 2021.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
16250 Bay Pointe BLVD
16250 Bay Pointe Boulevard, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute end-unit villa In Bay Pointe Yacht and Racquet Club. Sturdy roll-down shutters on screened porch, front porch open for barbequing. Community clubhouse, pool, exercise room, tennis courts and boat slips Freshly painted and cleaned.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1699 Ixora DR
1699 Ixora Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Perfect one bedroom for a single person or couple. Large bedroom with separate living room. Space for a cute kitchen nook table. Water is included in rent. This property is close to downtown Ft Myers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15320 Moonraker CT
15320 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Waterfront off season turnkey rental in Yachtmans Cove in Riverbend. Not available January-March 2021. Two bedrooms each with its own bath, split floor plan with screened lanai overlooking the canal that leads out to the river.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
67 Victoria DR
67 Victoria Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
4168 Pine Drop LN
4168 4168/4170 Pine Drop Ln, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 beds 2 baths duplex with tile floors and central AC. Washer and dryer hook up in unit. Small pets welcome with pet fee. Application fee is $50 per adult. First, last security to move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2746 Winona DR
2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available now! 2746 Winona Dr, North Fort Myers $895 per month + $945 Security Deposit to move in. Home on well & septic. Tenant pays electric & water (set $50) & landscaping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15350 Moonraker CT
15350 Moonraker Court, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gulf Access Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath condo. Unit features open floor plan updated kitchen with breakfast bar and screen balcony with great canal view. Interior Laundry and Covered parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15464 Admiralty CIR
15464 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Seasonal Rental available in Admiralty Yacht & Racquet Club, Second Floor unit with Tranquil views of lake. Lanai out front and Lanai out back .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1238 Forsyth DR
1238 Forsyth Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home complete with a fenced in yard and your own personal pool. Close to shopping, dining, activities, airport and the beach. Call today to reserve your vacation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
3404 Rainbow LN
3404 Rainbow Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Enjoy this 2 BDR/2 Bath rental in an active 55+ community. Golf cart can be rented for an additional $100/month. Rent includes cable/internet, lawn care and pest control and partial electric.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15475 Admiralty CIR
15475 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
For discerning people who enjoy ambience. a rare opportunity to rent a four bedroom property and 3.5 baths and lanai with Jacuzzi on river's edge. almost 3000 sq ft,Large living and open.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6096 Eagle Watch CT
6096 Eagle Watch Court, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOCATED in the serene Gated neighborhood of Marsh Pointe in Riverbend which is very central to Bayshore corridor ,1-75, US 41, AND Airports of Punta Gorda, & South West Florida International.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
3245 Magnolia Landing LN
3245 Magnolia Landing Lane, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1810 sqft
Seasonally Available 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Community of Magnolia Landing. Enjoy the many amenities of this desirable golf community located just off of Highway 41 in North Fort Myers, Florida.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3454 Hancock Bridge PKY
3454 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
VERY FLEXIBLE owner. one bedroom furnished condo. Water views from balcony. Efficient kitchen with appliances and complete kitchen wares. Dining table and chairs, living room set, television, all with views to the water just beyond.

Median Rent in North Fort Myers

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Fort Myers is $567, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $716.
Studio
$529
1 Bed
$567
2 Beds
$716
City GuideNorth Fort Myers
Though Florida is a southern state, it's not often looked at as a haven for country music icons. Nevertheless, superstar Mindy McCready hails from this urban oasis!

If you are looking for a great place to live in Florida that will not break the bank, North Fort Myers is the perfect place for you! This small city on the eastside of the panhandle is the perfect place to live if you are starting out, retiring or somewhere in between. With a thriving economy, beautiful weather and plenty to see and do, North Fort Myers will captivate you from the moment you arrive and never let you go. This area is also well known for being on the down low as a place for those on Spring Break to flock each year, so you know it is a happening place that is both serene and trendy.

Moving to North Fort Myers

If you are going to look for an apartment rental in North Fort Myers, then you want to come prepared. For apartment complexes and some home rentals, you will fill out an application -- including references -- and wait for them to run a credit check. Then you will hand over a nice chunk for first and last month's rent, a security deposit and a pet deposit, if applicable. Then there are the deposits for the utilities, as most places are not all bills paid. On a positive note, you almost never need heat here. Some private homes and apartments dispense with everything but the money. You write a check and they hand you a key. Many people are very laid back and relaxed here. Welcome to Florida!

Neighborhoods

While in many cities of this size, you will find that neighborhood designations are more for real estate and tax purposes, but in North Fort Myers, there are a few neighborhoods that have a certain flair. Basically, they can be broken down into waterfront neighborhoods and inland neighborhoods.

Nalle: This neighborhood is prime real estate if you are looking for homes a bit larger, in the four-bedroom range, or for apartments that range from studios to three bedrooms. Take note that even the one-bedroom apartments are on the large side. There are some really trendy shops in this area, as well as great places to dine. It's close to the golf course, but then again, this is Florida, and almost everything here is close to a golf course! There is also a nice park nearby, and you are only a quick trip to the water.

Bayshore: Welcome to water world! If you are looking for an apartment to rent in North Fort Myers that is close to the water, start your search in this area. There is a catch to living here, but it's a good one. Many homes in this neighborhood are seasonal residences that are often left under the care of a maintenance company. Much of the year, you might find the streets fairly empty. Then, in winter, they fill up as their owners try to beat the birds migrating south! Most of the available rental properties in this area are single-family homes on the small side; typically no more than two bedrooms. If that size works for you, then you might just be able to realize your dream of living near the water in Florida!

Cleveland: If high-rise living is for you, then this is a really great place to live in North Fort Myers! You have a couple of choices here; there are medium-size rental homes that are seasonally occupied and can range up to three or four bedrooms. The other option here is one of the waterfront high-rise apartments. These range from executive suites -- a fancy way of saying studio apartment -- to three- and four-bedroom places. One really great bonus here is not only the amenities of the buildings, but also the views! There are some incredible views out over the river and the city.

Moody: This picturesque area of North Fort Myers has a nice mix of owner-occupied homes, seasonal homes and high-rise apartments. There is also an interesting mix of construction; the homes tend to be older and more established while the apartments are fairly new. Many of the apartment complexes were built after 2000 and come with beautiful views, great amenities and a quick walk to shops, restaurants and nightspots.

Suncoast Estates: If you are interested in studio apartments, two-bedroom apartments or medium-size homes with three to four bedrooms, then this is a great place to start looking! One interesting factor about this neighborhood is that there are a large number of seasonal and vacation homes. This means that during part of the year, the area may be far less populated than at other times. The other cool tidbit here is that many of these homes are older in construction, with many of the apartments hailing from the 1980's. While the vast majority have been updated, the entire area has a cool Miami Vice retro vibe that really lets the full impact of living in Florida sink in to you. This is also a great neighborhood for trendy restaurants and bars!

Living in North Fort Myers

After you get settled in and unpacked, you are going to want to check out your new surroundings! For starters, this is a golf paradise. It's also a haven for those who like to fish. If you are serious about fishing, go and see Captain Joe at Fort Myers Fishing Adventures for the best in sport fishing charters. But that is only one of the adventures that awaits you in your new home!

Restaurants

If you were worried about finding a great place for dinner, then you must be new to the area! North Fort Myers has world-class cuisine, and for a real dining experience, stop in to Brew Babies Garden Bistro on Lafayette Street. This is fine dining at its most elegant, and while everything is exquisitely prepared by their chef, the Seafood Pomodoro is incredible. Looking for something a bit more casual for your seafood needs? That's easy; The Three Fisherman on Cleveland Street will fill your needs nicely. They have a wide selection of seafood choices, but it's only fair to warn you to avoid the deviled crab unless you want to make a habit of stopping in here -- it's probably the best deviled crab in the area.

Just because this is Florida doesn't mean that you can only eat seafood! There are plenty of other outstanding and casual choices. One of the favorites locally is the Firehouse Sports Grill on Cleveland. Their High Rise Nachos are outstanding, and their ribs are always cooked to perfection.

Bars

If you are looking for a watering hole, you will find plenty of options in the immediate area. An extremely popular sports bar in the area is Jerseys Sports Cafe on Cleveland. Sporting more than 35 televisions, they can pretty much show any game you could want to see. Just remember that their all-you-can-eat shrimp night is Wednesdays.

If you just want a place to meet friends for drinks, go to Jim's Pub on Tamiami Trail. The drinks flow freely and the pub grub is outstanding.

Recreation

This is Florida, and people look at you funny if you hide from the sun! So go out and take a look around your new town. You will find trendy shops and stores everywhere you look. There are also several fish markets so you can get the freshest fish possible.

Other than shopping, galleries and a beautiful natural history museum on Jackson Street, the popular local activities include tennis, golf and swimming. But the activity that tops them all is sport fishing. You can buy or charter a boat and then head out for some serious fishing. It's strongly advised to have a guide the first few times you venture out because of the changing shorelines.

Florida is a tropical flower wonderland, and there are varieties growing in this area that are not found anywhere else in the United States. Gardening is virtually an all-year activity and the local parks are no exception. The grounds keepers for the parks keep the trails and paths free of debris and keep the flowers and plants looking beautiful. For even more of the local flora, pay a visit to the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, where you can see some incredible gardens.

While you are outdoors, head over to Judd Park on Driftwood Drive. If you have a dog, then he or she can go with you to the Pooch Dog Park. This off-leash park is fenced with water, shade trees and separate areas for large and small dogs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Fort Myers?
In North Fort Myers, the median rent is $529 for a studio, $567 for a 1-bedroom, $716 for a 2-bedroom, and $946 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Fort Myers, check out our monthly North Fort Myers Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Fort Myers?
Some of the colleges located in the North Fort Myers area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Fort Myers?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Fort Myers from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments