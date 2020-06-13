/
/
bokeelia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Bokeelia, FL📍
1 Unit Available
15206-4 Stringfellow Rd.
15206 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
525 sqft
- (RLNE3942584)
Bokeelia
1 Unit Available
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift.
1 Unit Available
7224 Kreamers DR
7224 Kreamers Drive, Bokeelia, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 agricultural acres with 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished home for lease. Beautiful grounds with 2 lakes and outdoor seating areas, butterfly gardens, peace and serenity. Large master with walk in closet and huge bathroom with tub and walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Bokeelia
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2602 Pine ST
2602 Pine Street, Matlacha, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2602 Pine ST in Matlacha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
1 Unit Available
4291 Pine Island RD NW
4291 4291/4299 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
Studio
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MATLACHA at its BEST- SNOOK In the heart of Matlacha, where Old Florida is alive and well. Steps away from the Fishing est Bridge In the World, this property is truly a hidden treasurer. Guest or Tenant have the ability to come by land or by boat.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2579 3rd ST
2579 Third Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Outstanding stilt home with an incredible view. Spacious three bedroom, three bath with flexible floor plan. The view from the Crow's Nest may be the best in Matlacha.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2825 NW 45th AVE
2825 Northwest 45th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,357
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4006 NW 36th LN
4006 Northwest 36th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,643
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
1031 NW 35th AVE
1031 Northwest 35th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Patricia: A brand new 4-bedroom home that is nestled in the quiet area of NW Cape Coral.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5515 Avenue E
5515 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
READY TO GO! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. kITCHEN HAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF PINE ISLAND IN BOKEELIA. BACK OFF ON QUIET STREET, YET CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. PLEASE CALL FOR SHOWING.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
