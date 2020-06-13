127 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lake, FL

/
Cypress Lake
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
13391 Fox Chapel Ct
13391 Fox Chapel Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
South Fort Myers Condo - Property Id: 252484 Close to shopping including Publix and Bell Tower. Recently remodeled, new flooring, washer/dryer, and large screened patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet neighborhood.
6979 Winkler Road, 336
6979 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1429 sqft
The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home.
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
13647 Mcgregor Village DR
13647 Mcgregor Village Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property.
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
9748 Foxglove CIR
9748 Foxglove Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
AVAILABLE JUNE 1. Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with living room and family room plus oversized lanai and fenced backyard. Couple of minutes walk to community pool with beautiful lake view. Immaculate and ready for you to move in.
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
15229 Cricket LN
15229 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Start your next chapter in this three bed, two bath, two car garage home at The Meadow in Parker Lakes. Enjoy the lake views from the master bedroom, kitchen or family room. This home also offers french doors, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen.
14871 Hole In 1 CIR
14871 Hole in 1 Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - AVAILABLE NOW! Golfview Golf & Racquet now offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful view of the golf course from your screened in lanai.
14831 Park Lake DR
14831 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,011 sq. ft.
1514 Edgewater CIR
1514 Edgewater Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
FURNISHED, SEASONAL RENTAL. Recently renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo plus sunroom in the Myerlee community.
13134 Feather Sound DR
13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath.
8141 Country RD
8141 Country Road, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Darling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located on the 2nd Floor. Updated kitchen and baths with granite countertops. All Appliances included and unit comes with washer and dryer hookups. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer located on 1st floor.
1429 S Larkwood SQ
1429 South Larkwood Square, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
New paint and new floors being installed. Will be ready June 15th maybe sooner.
8281 Village Edge CIR
8281 Village Edge Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 3bed/2.5ba townhouse with 1 car garage in the gated Lakewood Village, features vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, tons of closet space, indoor laundry and large screened patio over looking the SW community lake views.
14201 Patty Berg DR
14201 Patty Berg Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION! Beautiful Furnished 2/2 with Den. 10 min to beaches! This lovely, move in ready Ft Myers condo offers a perfect location. Located in a quiet neighborhood set on the 10th green of Cypress Lake Country Club.
13751 Julias WAY
13751 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
This 2/2 with den and detached 1 car garage sits in a newer development right off of McGregor but far enough back you do not hear any traffic.
8474 Charter Club CIR
8474 Charter Club Circle, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Available March & April 2021 LOCATION, LOCATION! Adorable 2/2 in a very popular SWFL area. Walk to Lakes Park, minutes from Summerlin which takes you anywhere you want to go.
6798 Overlook DR
6798 Overlook Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4-2-2 Single Family Home. 3 lot site with over 2400 sq ft that was completely renovated. Beautiful Southwestern views overlooking the pond & located on the 3rd hole of Cypress Lake Country Club Golf Course in your own own backyard.
1500 Popham DR
1500 Popham Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Annual no steps 1st floor condo in great location in Ft Myers Over 55 + community close to everything nice clubhouse, pool, library exercise, pool table, gas grill, and other activities enter into a screened front lanai area and also a screened
15267 Cricket LN
15267 Cricket Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Newly updated, fully furnished home in the highly desirable Parker Lakes development! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has just finished renovations and is waiting for you.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cypress Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Cypress Lake area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cypress Lake from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
