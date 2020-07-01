All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Midtown Cape Coral

2310 Southwest 17th Place · (239) 360-5112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month FREE & waived app and admin fee if you move in by 7/15/2020! Ask about your choice of housewarming gift.
Location

2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Cape Coral.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island. When you are craving a little culture, take a planned trip to the Historical Museum, the Art Studio, the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. With access to gorgeous white, sandy beaches, unique attractions, and a lively cultural community, Cape Coral a fantastic community in sunny Florida. Welcome to Midtown Apartments - the most distinguished address for luxury apartments in Cape Coral, FL! In heart of Cape Coral, beautifully landscaped property, our pet-friendly apartments in Cape Coral, FL offer a variety of one, two bedroom and Two bedroom with Den floor plan options to make you feel right at home. Residents of our community also enjoy fantastic amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, Pet Park and Putting green. Enjoy a cozy, charming, ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 500.00
fee: 300.00
limit: 2
rent: 0.00
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Cape Coral have any available units?
Midtown Cape Coral has 2 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Cape Coral have?
Some of Midtown Cape Coral's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Cape Coral currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Cape Coral is offering the following rent specials: 1 month FREE & waived app and admin fee if you move in by 7/15/2020! Ask about your choice of housewarming gift.
Is Midtown Cape Coral pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Cape Coral offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral offers parking.
Does Midtown Cape Coral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Cape Coral have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral has a pool.
Does Midtown Cape Coral have accessible units?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral has accessible units.
Does Midtown Cape Coral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Cape Coral has units with dishwashers.
