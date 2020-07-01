Midtown Cape Coral

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table putting green bbq/grill media room accessible parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island. When you are craving a little culture, take a planned trip to the Historical Museum, the Art Studio, the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. With access to gorgeous white, sandy beaches, unique attractions, and a lively cultural community, Cape Coral a fantastic community in sunny Florida. Welcome to Midtown Apartments - the most distinguished address for luxury apartments in Cape Coral, FL! In heart of Cape Coral, beautifully landscaped property, our pet-friendly apartments in Cape Coral, FL offer a variety of one, two bedroom and Two bedroom with Den floor plan options to make you feel right at home. Residents of our community also enjoy fantastic amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, Pet Park and Putting green. Enjoy a cozy, charming, ...