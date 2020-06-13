/
/
mcgregor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM
602 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
8521 Oakshade Cir. #414
8521 Oakshade Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Two bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in south Ft. Myers - Come view this beautiful Mediterranean style home in the community of Oaks at Whiskey Creek. Located in the heart of Ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4289 Island CIR
4289 Island Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
CALOOSA BAYVIEW...Remember Location, Location, Location!!! Available June - December 2020. This is a beautful waterfront villa with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is a spacious living area, large kitchen, half bath and laundry room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1044 El Mar AVE
1044 El Mar Avenue, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Grab this one up quick! Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Florida room and large backyard. Great Location in the McGregor Corridor. Close to grocery stores, retail stores and close to Schools, Dining, and downtown Entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4120 Steamboat BEND E
4120 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Last minute cancellation!!!!!!! Rent this one and save $1000! Available for April 2020 ONLY
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5959 Winkler RD
5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1117 sqft
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
12498 Riverside DR
12498 Riverside Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fully furnished - Turn Key Condo Association Rental requirement 3 month Minimum Very spacious furnished 1st floor unit in Riverside Beach Condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, breathtaking views of the sunsets over the Caloosahatchee River. Very secluded.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9900 Sunset Cove LN
9900 Sunset Cove Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Wonderful 3 Bedroom condo for rental now...Furnished overlooking lake and gulf course in the best area to Live at The landings off McGregor Blvd..First Floor ,end unit..Completely new furnishings..
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9435 Sunset Harbor LN
9435 Sunset Harbor Lane, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. 1st floor spacious corner condo. Offering spacious split bedrooms. Condo has eat-in kitchen and lovely dining area to entertain.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4140 Steamboat BEND E
4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4612 Flagship DR
4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5652 Eichen CIR E
5652 Eichen Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4210 Steamboat BEND
4210 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Opportunity to rent in a fabulous established active community called the Landings. Offering pickle ball, bocce, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 18 executive golf course and 192 slip marina with boat rental capabilities.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4414 Spanker CT
4414 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open 2 plus a den condo with lots of great and amazing updates- updated baths and kitchen. Owner has modified this condo to provide a fabulous entertaining space with wet bar. Large lanai to sit and relax with eastern exposure.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4417 Spanker CT
4417 Spanker Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. JAN still available! Updated 2/2 corner condo with lake and pool/cabana views. This condo is conveniently located to clubhouse, bocce,fitness, pickelball and tennis, lap pool.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
1231 Hopedale Drive
1231 Hopedale Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1885 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
McGregor
1 Unit Available
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT
10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2536 sqft
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
11550 Mcgregor BLVD
11550 Mcgregor Boulevard, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
2390 sqft
This home is AMAZING!!! ON THE RIVER!!!!!! On almost 2 acres! It has a large (almost) historic home on it. The floors are REAL WOOD! You will love the granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for McGregor rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,670.
Some of the colleges located in the McGregor area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McGregor from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FL