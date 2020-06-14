Apartment List
/
FL
/
cape coral
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cape Coral renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1704 SW 19th PL
1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1800 NW 12th TER
1800 Northwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Charming NW home ready to be leased. This homes' open kitchen / great room plan with cathedral ceiling lends an airy yet quaint feel. The tiled kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, range, and refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
756 Coral DR
756 Coral Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Situated in the heart of Cape Coral's Yacht Club area is this lovely 3BR / 2BA home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2805 SW 29th AVE
2805 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4901 Victoria DR
4901 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
320 SW 3rd ST
320 Southwest 3rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This is the BEST Condo Complex on a Fresh Water lake in the Cape. This 3BR, 2BA, 1 Car Garage unit with a Boat Slip, has a Beautiful southern exposure looking down Kennedy lake. This is the largest fresh water group of lakes & canals in the Cape.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1220 SE 46th ST
1220 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY! 46 Dockside in Downtown Cape Coral is the place you will call HOME! This TWO BEDROOM & DEN is in fantastic condition. SECOND FLOOR CONDO is complete with a carport for your vehicle.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1614 Cornwallis PKY
1614 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2086 sqft
NEW, AMAZING, EXTREMELY WELL LOCATED Signature Home with a 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom house in Cape Coral, Fl. This home is located in a waterfront community This state-of-the-art home is built only with the finest finishes & craftsmanship.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1248 SE 7th St #110
1248 SE 7th St, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
Just Listed, POOL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
639 SE 13th Ave #116
639 SE 13th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
JUST REDUCED AND READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT LARGER END UNIT WITH ALL NEW UPDATES!!!! BRAND NEW: FLOORING, POPULAR GREY PAINT, LG UNIT WITH LOTS OF KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW MASTER BATHROOM TILES, SCREENED LANI OVERLOOKING WATER, POOL,
Results within 1 mile of Cape Coral

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Coral
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
City Guide for Cape Coral, FL

With a population of 154,305 and a geographical size of 120 square miles, Cape Coral is one of the largest cities in Florida. Its nickname is the "Waterfront Wonderland" because of its more than 400 miles of navigable waters, and it boasts more miles of canals than any other city worldwide.

Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cape Coral, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cape Coral renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Coral 3 BedroomsCape Coral Accessible ApartmentsCape Coral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Coral Apartments with GarageCape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCape Coral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCape Coral Apartments with ParkingCape Coral Apartments with Pool
Cape Coral Apartments with Washer-DryerCape Coral Cheap PlacesCape Coral Dog Friendly ApartmentsCape Coral Furnished ApartmentsCape Coral Luxury PlacesCape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee