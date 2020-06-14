58 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with hardwood floors
With a population of 154,305 and a geographical size of 120 square miles, Cape Coral is one of the largest cities in Florida. Its nickname is the "Waterfront Wonderland" because of its more than 400 miles of navigable waters, and it boasts more miles of canals than any other city worldwide.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cape Coral renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.