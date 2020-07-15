/
68 Apartments For Rent Near SCF
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whitfield
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.
South Bradenton
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
Villages Of Lakeside
4107 41ST STREET W
4107 41st Street West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1419 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious yet cozy with beautiful views of the pond. Head down to the Clubhouse where you'll find a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic and grilling area, basketball court and playground.
3615 59TH AVENUE W
3615 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy.
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio,
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Villages Of Lakeside
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.
Whitfield
331 Mendez Drive
331 Mendez Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1810 sqft
Stunning Home with an Elegant Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
South Bradenton
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
South Bradenton
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
6011 45TH STREET W
6011 45th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1885 sqft
Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond.
6423 EGRET LANE
6423 Egret Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1452 sqft
Has been leased January-April, 2020. All new furnishings in this light and bright second floor, end unit (no elevator). Living room extended into a Florida room which overlooks pond and swimming pool. The balcony is screened.
