Ringling College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM
44 Apartments For Rent Near Ringling College
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,345
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Cocoanut
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
1064 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
For this condo, AC system has UV germicidal light sanitizer system in place. Furnished & Turnkey. Top floor with expansive views of city and Sarasota Bay. Can be sold furnished & Turnkey.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemary District
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1323 sqft
10th Floor Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay; the Gulf; Blue Skies and Sunsets from every room! Downtown Resort Style Turnkey Furnished rental available for a minimum of a 3 month lease. (Open March thru December 2020).
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
111 S PINEAPPLE AVENUE
111 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1594 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. This is downtown living at its best--This brand new building in Sarasota is gorgeous and you can walk to everything.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
100 CENTRAL AVENUE
100 Central Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1115 sqft
THE PERFECT CONDOMINIUM RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN SARASOTA. Charming two bedroom, two bath condominium is in new condition, offering the ideal layout which guarantees privacy for both bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
1350 MAIN STREET
1350 Main Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1336 sqft
Live like you are in one of the newest buildings without the price and with the convenience of historic downtown charm.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
825 S OSPREY AVENUE
825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1274 sqft
Villa Jasmine, 3-9 month rentals, private corner condo coveted area two blocks from Selby Gardens, bayfront. Lush tropical environment in cosmopolitan city. Fabulously remodeled with French doors to 2 private balconies (153 sq ft; 48 sq feet).
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Park
225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT
225 Cosmopolitan Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1622 sqft
Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. Enjoy downtown living in this ultra-contemporary two-level townhouse with two-car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Park
219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT
219 Cosmopolitan Ct, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2531 sqft
Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. The ultra-contemporary three-level townhouse with two-car garage and private elevator boasts three bedrooms, three full and one half bath along with two bonus rooms.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
50 Central Ave. #14B
50 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1671 sqft
50 Central Ave. #14B Available 11/01/19 Seasonal 2/2 condo in premier building, with water view, in heart of downtown Sarasota! - SEASONAL/SHORT TERM THE PLAZA at FIVE POINTS residences means elegance and sophistication.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosemary District
750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
750 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Gorgeous upscale condo in DOWNTOWN SARASOTA available for short term stays, three month minimum. Designer furnishings for the guests and wood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
930 LA COSTA CIRCLE
930 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Park View is a Hidden Gem just minutes from Downtown!! Gated, Private Balcony overlooks the parklike setting with lush lanscaping and mature trees. Two sparkling Pools, very clean fitness facility also overlooking the park and lovely clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE
1111 Ritz Carlton Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
2170 sqft
RITZ-CARLTON in downtown SARASOTA. The ultimate in LUXURY living. Enjoy all of the amenities this property has to offer which includes the GOLD MEMBERSHIP available to you.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1288 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2BR/2Bath Condo in one of downtown Sarasota’s best waterfront locations at Condo on the Bay! Enjoy amazing views of the Ringling Bridge, Sarasota Bay, and the City Lights of Sarasota from this 9th floor
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
716 N Jefferson Ave
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
841 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Park
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
629 N OSPREY AVENUE
629 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1
936 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated Two Bed/Two Bath Conveniently Located Close to Downtown Sarasota - Located in the peaceful gated community of La Costa, this updated two bedroom / two bathroom is absolutely stunning.
