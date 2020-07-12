Apartment List
/
FL
/
cape coral
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cape Coral apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Located off academy with easy access to veterans bridge. Inside has fresh painted, all new appliances with new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. Inclosed lanai.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1925 sqft
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1824 NW 24th Ter
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2338 sqft
Spacious house for rent. Available July 6th - Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
527 Hancock Bridge Pkwy.
527 527/529 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Two Bedroom + Den/Two Bath Duplex for rent off Hancock Creek Pkwy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
3027 NW 6th Ave
3027 Northwest 6th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Be the first to occupy this new construction home! This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home Rental $1450 out of season July - November AVAILABLE! - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1811 SE 20th ST
1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
- Short term Rental.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1837 Concordia Lake CIR
1837 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available in beautiful Concordia Lakes community! This unit is on the 2nd level, and has a lovely greatroom, kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and there is a screened balcony off of the living room with

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacaranda
3384 Dandolo CIR
3384 Dandolo Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
STUMMING TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS POND VIEW. LOCATED INTHE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF BELLA VIDA. THIS HOUSE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, EAT-IN KITCHEN, MASTERSUITE WITH HIS/HERS SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
232 Bayshore DR
232 Bayshore Drive, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,213
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Introducing the breathtaking River Front Luxury Home: The Winslet Estate! Until you see this home there truly is no way to adequately describe its beauty & elegance.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4808 SW 5th PL
4808 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,193
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Low Season May 1st to Nov 30: Price per week: US $ 1,450/week + 11% tax. High Season Nov 16 to April 30: Price per week: US $1,700/week + 11% tax.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
717 El Dorado PKY E
717 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
CUTE 3/2 WITH CARPORT. FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL, CAN BE RENTED OFF SEASON TOO. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF CORONADO PARKWAY. CLOSE TO CAPE CORAL YACHT CLUB, RESTUARANTS, SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE! MAKE YOUR VACTION PLANS NOW!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cape Coral, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cape Coral apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCape Coral 3 BedroomsCape Coral Accessible ApartmentsCape Coral Apartments with Balcony
Cape Coral Apartments with GarageCape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCape Coral Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCape Coral Apartments with ParkingCape Coral Apartments with Pool
Cape Coral Apartments with Washer-DryerCape Coral Dog Friendly ApartmentsCape Coral Furnished ApartmentsCape Coral Luxury PlacesCape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee