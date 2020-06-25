All apartments in Cape Coral
Coralina Apartments

3305 Grant Cove Cir · (239) 734-8552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 free month concession. App./ Admin waived. $99 Holding Deposit with approved credit. Contact us for more details, other restrictions apply.
Location

3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Trafalgar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coralina Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to your new home. Coralina luxury apartments in Cape Coral, FL is the perfect fit for you. With open kitchen floorplans, a plethora of high-end amenities, and breathtaking views, we’re the next step in comfortable living. We invite you to come tour our variety of floorplans. There’s something for everyone at Coralina Cape Coral. If you’re looking for a fun, relaxing, and engaging living space, call us today to set up an appointment. Here your apartment isn’t just a home, it’s a way of life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $275
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $10 utility account set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/mo. valet trash, $3/mo. pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for the first animal and $150 for the second animal (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per animal
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Storage Details: Each apartment home has a storage closet on the patio/balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coralina Apartments have any available units?
Coralina Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does Coralina Apartments have?
Some of Coralina Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coralina Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Coralina Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 free month concession. App./ Admin waived. $99 Holding Deposit with approved credit. Contact us for more details, other restrictions apply.
Is Coralina Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Coralina Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Coralina Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Coralina Apartments offers parking.
Does Coralina Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coralina Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coralina Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Coralina Apartments has a pool.
Does Coralina Apartments have accessible units?
No, Coralina Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Coralina Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coralina Apartments has units with dishwashers.
