Coralina Apartments

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $275
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $10 utility account set-up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/mo. valet trash, $3/mo. pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for the first animal and $150 for the second animal (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per animal
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Storage Details: Each apartment home has a storage closet on the patio/balcony.