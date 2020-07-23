/
/
lee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
1401 Apartments for rent in Lee County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,315
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
46 Units Available
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1423 sqft
Brand New Luxury Studio, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes!Embrace classic comfort with a contemporary style at the new Crest at Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,066
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 01:01 AM
$
50 Units Available
Waterman Daniels
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
54 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1196 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
$
41 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
50 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
199 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,276
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
$
38 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
27 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
$
20 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,145
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,221
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1122 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,313
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,179
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 11:07 PM
26 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
$
30 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
13 Units Available
Spanish Wells
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lee County area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Hodges University, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Naples, and Cape Coral have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL