lochmoor waterway estates
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM
347 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2065 W. Lakeview Blvd. C6
2065 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3778130)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1862 Whitecap CIR
1862 White Cap Circle, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Location and Price Only $1600 for a house on the water upgraded kitchen with granite countertops Tile throughout Large yard with screened lanai!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2067 W Lakeview BLVD
2067 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2/2 with relaxing view of canal. Great location off Orange Grove Blvd in NFM with community pool and 1 assigned parking space. This property offers screened lanai, inside laundry area with washer / dryer and lots of storage space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4210 Glasgow CT
4210 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Tis is a Vacation Rental. The owner will not consider an annual tenant.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4765 Orange Grove BLVD
4765 Orange Grove Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2/1 Condo near main streets and walking distance of shopping centers.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
13031 Moody River PKY
13031 Moody River Parkway, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Location! Location! Welcome to Moody River Estates. A tranquil, quiet, gated waterfront community. This 3 Bed (+Den), 2 full bath, single family vacation home is located in North Fort Myers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1739 Golf Club DR
1739 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo with a golf course view & carport parking. Located on El Rio Golf course and it is open to the public. Available 5/1/2020-10/31/2020 for $1500/month. Available 11/1/2020-4/30/2021 for $2200/month.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4220 Glasgow CT
4220 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,189
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Milano is a 3 bedroom 2 bath electric heated pool home that is located in a great neighborhood in North Ft. Myers.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3171 Sea Trawler BEND
3171 Sea Trawler Bend, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2144 sqft
Moody River Estates - Close to Downtown Fort Myers, this exquisite, impeccably furnished condo is your retreat away from home.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4777-8 Orange Grove Blvd.
4777 Orange Grove Blvd, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
741 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3805234)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
5879 Littlestone CT
5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1786 sqft
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
791 Pondella RD
791 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit available in April! Home has been tastefully renovated with custom tile back splash in kitchen, stylish paint scheme and hardwood flooring throughout! This home is located close to dining, shopping and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY
1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
25 SE 23rd PL
25 Southeast 23rd Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a fiveplex located near Hancock Bridge Blvd. Unit #4, the unit has 2 bedroom, 1 bath and Lanai, includes water and lawn.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1238 Forsyth DR
1238 Forsyth Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home complete with a fenced in yard and your own personal pool. Close to shopping, dining, activities, airport and the beach. Call today to reserve your vacation.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3340 N Key DR
3340 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2/1 Condo. No pets. Ample parking! Easy Access to Downtown! Palms at Waters Edge is condo development located on the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. This low-rise development features 92 units in 12 buildings that were delivered in 1974.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3414 Hancock Bridge PKY
3414 Hancock Bridge Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Seasonal or short term furnished turnkey condo with SE morning sun views overlooking the marina, river, and downtown Fort Myer's skyline. Granite counters, 42" wood cabinets, floor to ceiling glass from this 7th floor condo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lochmoor Waterway Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Lochmoor Waterway Estates area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lochmoor Waterway Estates from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
