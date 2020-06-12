124 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
212 SE 16 PL
212 212/214 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex Cape Coral, FL. - Property Id: 298424 2/2 Duplex, spacious new kitchen with a large pantry with a garden view, washer and dryer hook ups, spacious closets, master shower, guest bath has a tub.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5235 Tamiami Ct
5235 Tamiami Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1273 sqft
POOL HOME WITH SAILBOAT ACCESS - 2 Bed/ 2 bath pool home with sailboat access. Spacious living area. Sorry No pets. Property Manager- Yami Martinez Click the link below to set up a self-tour. https://homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1729 Beach Pkwy 101
1729 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beach Parkway 2/2 for lease 1400.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4506 Vincennes Blvd
4506 Vincennes Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
2/2 Single Family POOL Home in Downtown Cape! - Come check out this charming 2 bed 2 bath home near Downtown Cape! Located walking distance to many outdoor dining, recreational areas supermarkets, pharmacies, post office and more!! Pool and Lawn

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
610 SE 10th St Apt A
610 Southeast 10th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1179 sqft
Spacious duplex unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus bonus room and laundry closet. Convenient location near City Hall and Cape Coral Police Dept.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1304 Miramar ST
1304 Miramar Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
PERFECT SEASONAL RENTAL......UNIT HAS A PLACE TO DOCK A BOAT. This is a gorgeous upstairs condo unit with an absolutely perfect large screened in lanai that overlooks the boat dock, canal and swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3913 SE 11th AVE
3913 Southeast 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental available in the heart of Cape Coral at Carlton Place a 55+ community.  Located right off Country Club between both bridges for easy access into Ft. Myers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1734 Savona Point CIR
1734 Savona Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
Take a look at the Jamaica! This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the new community of The Cape at Savona surpasses the commonly established standards for luxury residential living—at remarkably affordable rates.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1305 SE 21st ST
1305 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Gulf access two bedroom single family pool home! This home is currently ready for tenants ASAP! Enjoy your waterfront views from the freshly resurfaced pool with water feature.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4803 Sunset CT
4803 Sunset Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1157 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Towers. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located very close to down town Cape Coral. The Mid rise towers sits right on Bimini Basin which is direct gulf access and dock space is available.

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents declined over the past month

Cape Coral rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cape Coral, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cape Coral has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cape Coral.
    • While rents in Cape Coral remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

