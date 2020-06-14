168 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with garage

Apartment List
Cape Coral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1034 NE 13th PL
1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
114 SW 56th TER
114 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Direct Access Cape Coral Pool Home Available for rent – Take a look at this amazing deal!  Prime location right off Pelican and El Dorado Pkwy in a beautiful neighborhood and surrounding homes within walking distance to

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1129 SE 36th ST
1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1805 Samantha Gayle WAY
1805 Samantha Gayle Way, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful New Construction Community in SW Cape Coral. 1818 Parkway Condos. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a screened lanai & an attached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1824 NW 24th TER
1824 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2338 sqft
Great and well maintenance large 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, double car garage home in growing NW Cape Coral area. Located in a corner lot. The large master bedroom has a walking closet, and separate shower and toilet room, great open kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR
5912 Tarpon Gardens Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
2213 Andalusia BLVD
2213 Andalusia Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderful newly built 2/2 duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2537 Verdmont CT
2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
837 NE 15th LN
837 Northeast 15th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Wonderful newly built 2/2/ duplex in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4703 SE 17th PL
4703 Southeast 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Gorgeous View! Rent this slice of paradise for only $1350 a month includes water and a single car garage! One of the best views in town Community Pool! Boat slip available for an additional cost.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1704 SW 19th PL
1704 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
WOW property will be ready for June 05th! This home greets you with a beautiful paver driveway, 3 car garage, and an amazing curb appeal. Nicely landscaped this home boasts instant appeal.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
732 El Dorado PKY E
732 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to CAPE DREAM! Beautiful, Furnished Turnkey home! Also available for Annual lease for term of 6+months or more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
628 SE 21st ST
628 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home is set up for entertaining and features a large covered lanai and an oversized pool and spa. Living/dinning room and separate family room with central kitchen that features solid wood cabinets and passthrough to the lanai.
City Guide for Cape Coral, FL

With a population of 154,305 and a geographical size of 120 square miles, Cape Coral is one of the largest cities in Florida. Its nickname is the "Waterfront Wonderland" because of its more than 400 miles of navigable waters, and it boasts more miles of canals than any other city worldwide.

Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

