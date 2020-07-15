/
/
/
Florida SouthWestern State College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
119 Apartments For Rent Near Florida SouthWestern State College
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 AM
26 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 12:05 PM
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1137 N Town And River DR
1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1684 sqft
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7681 TAMARA LEE COURT F-102
7681 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
TOWNHOUSE: 2 BED/2 BATH - LARGE KITCHEN-FENCED PATIO And Water is Included!! - 1 Year Lease-Water Included-First, Last & Security Deposit-Background and Credit Check Needed Available for immediate rental There is a beautiful, private wooded area
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
5601 Chelsey LN
5601 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BELL TOWER PARK! This spacious lake view second-floor townhouse features 3 bedrooms, full en-suite bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and 2,338 Sqft under air. Located in Bell Tower Park, a gated community in the heart of Fort Myers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
14664 Summer Rose WAY
14664 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,942sq.ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
12620 Equestrian Circle
12620 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
623 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1862 sqft
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from AUGUST to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
