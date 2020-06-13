395 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

AL
📍
Hancock
Trafalgar
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 18th ST
1103 Northwest 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC HAS BOOKINGS ON HOLD....CHECK BACK AT A LATER DATE

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1811 SE 20th ST
1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
- Short term Rental. Jan- April $ 2600 Available June- November 2020 $2000 includes utilities with a cap Write one check easy living - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vacation rental in Cape Coral.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1305 SW 18th TER
1305 Southwest 18th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den AND a bonus room for rent in the highly desired area of SW Cape Coral. Over 2000 sq ft plus a large screened in lanai off the rear of the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
134 SW 57 TER
134 Southwest 57th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1610 Cornwallis PKY
1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SE 20 ST in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1034 NE 13th PL
1034 Northeast 13th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
POOL HOUSE centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, supermarkets, and family entertainment places - CITY WATER AND SEWER. 3 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 bathrooms, 2 cars garage and laundry in residence.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1805 Samantha Gayle WAY
1805 Samantha Gayle Way, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful New Construction Community in SW Cape Coral. 1818 Parkway Condos. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a screened lanai & an attached garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1129 SE 36th ST
1129 Southeast 36th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Short-term Vacation rental -JAN & FEB 2021 AVAILABLE - BOOKED March 2021 up to 6-month rental accepted, 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage pool home. This home has been fully renovated.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3744 SE 12th AVE
3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3603 SE 9th PL
3603 Southeast 9th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Cute 1/1 close to everything in the Country Club Area. All vinyl and tile flooring

Median Rent in Cape Coral

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cape Coral is $908, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,128.
Studio
$841
1 Bed
$908
2 Beds
$1,128
3+ Beds
$1,463
Rent Report
Cape Coral

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cape Coral rents declined over the past month

Cape Coral rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cape Coral, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cape Coral has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cape Coral.
    • While rents in Cape Coral remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Cape Coral?
    In Cape Coral, the median rent is $841 for a studio, $908 for a 1-bedroom, $1,128 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,463 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cape Coral, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Cape Coral?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cape Coral include Hancock, and Trafalgar.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cape Coral?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cape Coral area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Hodges University, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cape Coral?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cape Coral from include Fort Myers, Sarasota, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.

