Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
134 SW 57 TER
134 Southwest 57th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
VILLA BARCELONA - Boaters Paradise - SHORT TERM STAY PREMIUM WATERFRONT LOCATION!AVAILABLE JULY - Jan - 10th, 2021 Jan 15 - May 10th 2021 BOOKED available July 1 - Dec.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1610 Cornwallis PKY
1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mariner
1 Unit Available
934 NW 6th PL
934 Northwest 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1828 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is only a year old.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1017 SE 46th LN
1017 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE FOR MARCH 2021! Lovely Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with canal views! Updated condo with crown molding and tile floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5614 Delido CT
5614 Delido Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Description Fully Furnished Vacation Rental home available for your holiday get-away. Located on a gulf access canal in the Yacht Club area, this home is located in a quaint neighborhood. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with comfortable sleeping for 4.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
818 SW 8th PL
818 Southwest 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA LYNN - This is a beautiful Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.This Beautiful pool home says Florida! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Open up all the sliders from all the rooms to the pool & breezy days! Soaring cathedral ceilings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
756 Coral DR
756 Coral Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Situated in the heart of Cape Coral's Yacht Club area is this lovely 3BR / 2BA home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4500 SE 5th PL
4500 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1330 SW 47th TER
1330 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
THIS HIGHLY OVER-IMPROVED POOL TOWNHOUSE IS TENANT'S DREAM! Metro Urban essence is packed throughout this incredible completely renovated townhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1123 SW 48th TER
1123 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Seasonal rent is $2,000/month minimum 90 days. Annual rate is $1,300/month minimum 12 months. Gorgeous townhome, furnished and tastefully decorated, 2 bed/2.5bths, inside laundry, fenced patio next to community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1907 SW 28th LN
1907 Southwest 28th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great home site across from water front homes. This is in an area of upscale homes. The rental is a great opportunity in SW Cape Coral, city water, CBS construction, 1712 sqf, 4 bed, 2 bath, double walk-in closets in Master Bedroom, fenced in patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4903 Vincennes ST
4903 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cape Coral, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cape Coral renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

