Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM
136 Apartments for rent in Punta Gorda, FL📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
559 Philodendron
559 Philodendron, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS, UPDATED HOME IN PUNTA GORDA - * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * OVERSIZED CORNER LOT * ONLY MIN TO US-41 AND I-75 * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN PUNTA GORDA, PARKS, DINING ETC.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2644 sqft
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Kings Ct Unit B
810 Kings Court, Punta Gorda, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda - 810 #B Kings Court Punta Gorda 1/1 Fully Furnished Annual Rental. Located in the heart of Punta Gorda. Includes water. No Pets.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 Via Dolce Vita
1615 Via Dolce Vita, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1617 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE * WI-FI INTERNET * BASIC CABLE * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN / PARKS * ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** SEASONAL RENTAL. Available now. Rented Jan 1 thru April 30, 2020.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
95 North Marion Ct #135
95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2225 sqft
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6
265 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1111 sqft
265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Appian Drive
1301 Appian Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1961 sqft
1301 Appian Lane - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
89 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
89 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2338 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - DECEMBER $2200!! Million dollar views from this Harbor front condo with private elevator access, harbor view and spacious lanai.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
342 W ANN STREET
342 West Ann Street, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex with a carport. There are lots of upgrades in this one and lawn care in included in the rent. Should be ready for you to move in by July 1.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
91 VIVANTE BLVD.
91 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2338 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- UNFURNISHED GORGEOUS UNIT IN LUXURIOUS VIVANTE CONDO COMMUNITY! RARE ON THE HARBOR ELEVATOR OPENS UP INTO THE HOME $2300.00 rent 2300 Deposit Three bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a beautiful Charlotte Harbor view.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1485 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3840 SAINT GIRONS DRIVE
3840 Saint Girons Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2328 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL!! PARADISE AWAITS YOU!! GORGEOUS 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS den, salt waterfront home in Burnt Store Isles with wide canal view and 84 ft of seawall, sailboat access & boat lift.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2338 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home is conveniently partially Furnished it has just enough of the basics and room enough for some of your own must have items! There is even a golf cart to enjoy the popular gated golf community
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ATARES DRIVE
1611 Atares Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL 2/2/2 plus bonus den-$1700.00/ $1900 security deposit, this awesome Villa is on ST.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 VIVANTE BOULEVARD
93 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2338 sqft
Stunning RARE harbor front Seasonal Rental $4,100/month + tax 1000.00 Deposit, (minimum of 3 months required, additional months will be discounted) Please ask us for rates for renting 6months or 12months.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
315 CAICOS DRIVE
315 Caicos Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2380 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL CANAL FRONT HOME, BEST and RARE PGI LOCATION. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter space, a breakfast bar and a separate casual and formal dining area. Beautiful built in dining hutch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Punta Gorda rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,750.
Some of the colleges located in the Punta Gorda area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Hodges University, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Punta Gorda from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Naples.
