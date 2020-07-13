Apartment List
243 Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL with pool

$
14 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.

1 Unit Available
Hancock
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 Unit Available
Hancock
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short term rental - Available July 1 - Nov.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3744 SE 12th AVE
3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
828 Victoria DR
828 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location.

1 Unit Available
Hancock
1327 SE 1st ST
1327 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
MOVE IN READY by 7/14. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4963 Viceroy ST
4963 Viceroy Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gulf access unit with a pool! Located near downtown Cape Coral.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1006 SE 46th ST
1006 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
Meticulous waterfront vacation. Spacious 2/2 condo is situated in Gulf Manor that is a beautiful boating community and navigable to the Gulf of Mexico and all the many destinations for you to enjoy on your boat.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
1718 SW 30th TER
1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....

1 Unit Available
Pelican
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
4512 SW 5th PL
4512 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
"Skyline Villa" Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a Quiet neighborhood, heated pool, large fenced yard, corner lot, Near Veteran's and the South bridge for easy access into Fort Myers.

1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1837 Concordia Lake CIR
1837 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available in beautiful Concordia Lakes community! This unit is on the 2nd level, and has a lovely greatroom, kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and there is a screened balcony off of the living room with

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4500 SE 5th PL
4500 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum.

1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1331 NE 20th AVE
1331 Northeast 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
VACATION VILLA ANGELA - This is a beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home..........Equipped with everything you need.

1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents held steady over the past month

Cape Coral rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cape Coral, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Cape Coral, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cape Coral's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

