san carlos park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:30 AM
327 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7288 Pebble Beach Rd
7288 Pebble Beach Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! Pool and Lawn Care Included!! - Beautiful older pool home sitting on a golf course. Lawn & pool care are included in the rent. 2 bedroom with a den, 2 bath home with tile throughout. Garage has been converted to a den.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7270 Jonas RD
7270 Jonas Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
FGCU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was renovated and updated in 2016!!!! Home features 1 car garage and Florida Room. Additional detached shed. Located in great location of San Carlos Park near US 41. Home has CITY WATER and SEWER!!!!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7139 Greenwood Park CIR
7139 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1810 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community that is close to everything!! This home offers 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. The contemporary kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8177 Gull LN
8177 Gull Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8177 Gull LN in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19005 Tampa RD S
19005 Tampa Road, San Carlos Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19005 Tampa RD S in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18227 Morgan DR
18227 Morgan Dr, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
"2/2 that's been freshened up and ready for immediate moved in located in San Carlos! Spacious and nicely laid out with lawn care included!"
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8080 Albatross RD
8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19168 Miami BLVD
19168 Miami Blvd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated villa here with fresh paint throughout the entire unit, vaulted ceilings, tiled main living areas, new carpet in both bedrooms, split bed floor plan, fans/lights in all rooms, and a nice sized covered lanai and large backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8173 Anhinga RD
8173 Anhinga Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
**WELL APPOINTED** Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with extended covered parking, storage area, two long driveways, a front porch, orange tree on the lot and more!.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17330 W Carnegie CIR
17330 West Carnegie Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LAKEFRONT, 1ST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF S FT MYERS NEAR ALICO AND US 41. THIS UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FULLY UPDATED, PAINTED AND CLEANED. THE OUTDOOR LIVING AND VIEW ON THIS UNIT IS AMAZING.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17524 Dumont DR
17524 Dumont Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
Tastefully updated 2 story Duplex home (right side of the house only) in San Carlos Park! There are lots of updates made in the last 2 years such as impact windows, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new AC and new Water system with Reverse Osmosis
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17405 East Carnegie Circle
17405 E Carnegie Cir, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
896 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740972 Fantastic rental in Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, & Screened Porch.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
18529 Phlox Drive
18529 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1041 sqft
The best feature of this home is the sparkling pool! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17125 Antigua Road
17125 Antigua Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1405 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17529 Butler Road
17529 Butler Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
19107 Evergreen Road
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1667 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
17370 Missouri Road
17370 Missouri Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1810 sqft
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7370 Sea Island RD
7370 Sea Island Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1754 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family with a LONG driveway ideal for trailer, boat or easily able to fit multiple vehicles. Smack in the heart of San Carlos Park. Tile throughout with a large living area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7380 Carrier RD
7380 Carrier Rd, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Rarely available!! Unfurnished duplex in San Carlos Park. Features a 2 bedroom/2 bath with a renovated kitchen and fresh paint. New bathroom vanities, light fixtures, exterior walkway tile, new flower beds and fresh mulch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for San Carlos Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,780.
Some of the colleges located in the San Carlos Park area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Carlos Park from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
