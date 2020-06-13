/
villas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
504 Apartments for rent in Villas, FL📍
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3311 New South Province Road, 3
3311 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
869 sqft
3311 New South Province Road, 3 Available 06/15/20 Provincetown *Coming Soon* - Tucked away in a gated community is this completely remodeled townhome is coming available for immediate move in. This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14300 Riva Del Lago Drive Unit 603
14300 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1862 sqft
Gorgeous 6th floor 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo - Riva Del Lago is Conveniently located in the Heart of South Fort Myers. Close to shopping, restaurants, only 15 minutes away from airport and beaches.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6433 Morgan La Fee LN
6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3260 Royal Canadian TRCE
3260 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS of May 1,2020 - April 30, 2021. Can be rented for shorter periods of 2 or more months. Great location close to the beaches off of College Parkway between 41 & Summerlin Rd. This two bedroom 1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14380 Riva Del Lago DR
14380 Riva Del Lago Dr, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1612 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nicely furnished three bedroom, three bath high-rise condominium with a sweeping view over 300-acre Lakes Park available for short term and seasonal rental. Ideal short term home for seasonal visitors and executives.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3320 New South Province BLVD
3320 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautifully renovated condo can be yours to rent now. Conveniently located in the Gated community Provincetown. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7430 Lake Breeze DR
7430 Lake Breeze Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous 2 bedroom golf course view condo in the sought after Seven Lakes Community with many amenities. Go golfing, swimming, theater, tennis, pickleball, woodworking shop, crafts, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2249 Gorham AVE
2249 Gorham Avenue, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Booking now for 2021 Season. Seasonal rental available - 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fenced yard with deck in back and screened lanai between house & laundry room. Small pet under 35 lbs allowed with owner approval.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12324 Woodrose CT
12324 Woodrose Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location.. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Townhome with large living room, kitchen and dining room all tiled and very well kept with a comunity pool, inside laundry with washer and dryer, private courtyard. Hurry, won't last.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3265 Royal Canadian TRCE
3265 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Awesome Gated community with 2 pools, tennis courts and Shuffle board, This updated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and one car garage is fully furnished with everything included pots, pans and Linens, etc....
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6102 Augusta DR
6102 Augusta Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON RENTAL. Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 30th 2020 with MINIMUM of 180 day lease. 55 & OVER only.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5630 Chelsey LN
5630 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful 2 bedroom carriage home is a corner unit and is located in the heart of South Fort Myers! Bell Tower Park sits adjacent to Bell Tower Shops that offers upscale dining, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5798 Newfoundland CIR
5798 Newfoundland Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
NOW AVAILABLE MAY 1 UNTIL DECEMBER 31,2020 FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.THIS IS A GREAT 2/2 UNIT LOCATED IN THE UNIQUE HIDDEN GEM OF A 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY PROVINCETOWN OFF OF COLLEGE PARKWAY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
14100 Cambridge DR
14100 Cambridge Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
STILL AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 2020. Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom condo in Bell Tower Park, a gated community, conveniently located off of US 41.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Condo in Fort Myers. Close to Cleveland Ave. and College it is centrally located and close to everything. The owner has taken great care of everything and it shows. Small dogs are welcome but no cats please.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5865 Trailwinds DR
5865 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! Beautifully updated first floor 2BR + Den/2Bath "Turnkey" condo in quiet gated well maintained active golf course community. Great view, located across from pool and BBQ patio. Basic Cable TV and Water & Sewer included in rent.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5685 Trailwinds DR
5685 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
GREAT 3BR/2BA "TURNKEY' ELEVATOR, END UNIT IN QUIET WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING IN FT. MYERS. TILE THRU-OUT, GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI AND WELL APPOINTED. SHORT WALK TO POOL, BBQ PATIO AND CLUBHOUSE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5665 Trailwinds DR
5665 Trailwinds Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! Second floor, 2BR/2BATH furnished condo overlooking golf course and lake in quiet gated community. Tile and wood flooring thru-out, updated kitchen and baths, glass enclosed lanai, open and airy, with plenty of storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Villas rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Villas area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Hodges University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Villas from include Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, Bonita Springs, and Port Charlotte.
