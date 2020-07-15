/
/
/
International College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:39 AM
67 Apartments For Rent Near International College
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
40 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
13 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2590 Marshcreek Lane, #201
2590 Marshcreek Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1995 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING*** ANNUAL RENTAL- Second Floor Two Bedroom w/Den (or 3 Bedroom), 2 Bathroom Coach Home with 2 Car attached Garage on ground level. Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
2851 Tiburon BLVD E
2851 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
JUST LISTED FOR LEASE WITH PURCHASE CONTRACT ONLY!! Perfect for the buyer waiting for their home to close! IMMACULATE! Top floor PENTHOUSE with desirable modified floor plan to feature a Den/Bedroom #3 off the family room, GAS COOKING, oversize
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
6280 Huntington Lakes CIR
6280 Huntington Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1107 sqft
Gorgeous, newly updated, two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished, second floor condo with breathtaking Western views from your balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2820 Cypress Trace CIR
2820 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1414 sqft
Lovely turnkey furnished 2nd floor veranda with a 1-car detached garage. This unit has 2 bedrooms +den, vaulted ceilings, great room and split bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
15122 Palmer Lake CIR
15122 Palmer Lake Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
2 Bedromes + Den, and 2 Bathroms in Livingston Lakes, Gated community. Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Tile throughout, Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
2859 Tiburon BLVD E
2859 Tiburon Boulevard East, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2420 sqft
Immaculate!! You have the entire second floor right in the heart of Tiburon's Newly remastered 36-hole Greg Norman Designed Championship Golf Course! Starting from your 2 car garage and entering your private elevator allows quick access into this
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2908 Lone Pine Lane
2908 Lone Pine Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1921 sqft
Available for Off Season 2020 @ $5500 Gorgeous updated custom home located in the highly sought after Olde Cypress community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
15106 Palmer Lake CIR
15106 Palmer Lake Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedromes + Den, and 2 Bathroms in Livingston Lakes, Gated community. Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Tile throughout, Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 Cypress Trace Cir. #3116
2700 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
*Seasonal Rental* Call 239-325-8038 for Availability 2 bedroom/2bath, turnkey furnished condo in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club.
1 of 29
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
1882 Tarpon Bay DR S
1882 Tarpon Bay Drive South, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2/2 2nd floor condo with carport and common elevator in the highly desirable community of Tarpon Bay. Beautiful granite counter tops and stainless appliances through out.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
7950 Preserve CIR
7950 Preserve Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful move in ready, spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the gated community of Fairway Preserve.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
15118 Palmer Lake CIR
15118 Palmer Lake Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1228 sqft
2 Bedromes + Den, and 2 Bathroms in Livingston Lakes, Gated community. Granite counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinets. Tile throughout, Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5961 Paradise CIR
5961 Paradise Circle, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1922 sqft
North Naples location, Golf Course and Lake View, Southern Rear Exposure and within steps of the clubhouse and tennis courts. This 3/3 attached villa with private pool offers a unique courtyard design that has both the courtyard as well as rear view.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1637 Tarpon Bay DR S
1637 Tarpon Bay Drive South, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1879 sqft
Private Pool Villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and open floor plan. Fully furnished with linens, lanai furniture and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3455 Laurel Greens LN S
3455 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1784 sqft
Terrific golf course views from this pleasantly furnished second floor residence in the popular golf community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
5630 Sherborn DR
5630 Sherborn Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1654 sqft
SUNSATIONAL SHERBORN WINTER RENTAL!! Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath, lake view, 1 car garage carriage home with huge lakefront covered lanai!! This spacious, wonderfully furnished home with plenty of easy parking! Enjoy one of the best locations
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5901 Ashford LN
5901 Ashford Lane, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3200 sqft
One of Naples' most desirable gated communities! Serene lake and golf course views from this two story detached villa residence in Ana's Place in The Strand.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
16071 Caldera LN
16071 Caldera Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1580 sqft
Attached townhouse residence in one of North Naples' most popular communities! Bright western exposure with terrific views of the preserve.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
16031 Caldera LN
16031 Caldera Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1715 sqft
Attached end unit townhouse residence in one of North Naples' most popular communities! Bright western exposure with terrific views of the preserve.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2860 Cypress Trace CIR
2860 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1415 sqft
2+Den, 2 Bathroom....1st floor Veranda / Condo that offers a golf course, designed by renowned Florida architect Gordon G. Lewis. Newer appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4377 Pomarine CT
4377 Pomarine Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1844 sqft
LONGSHORE LAKE POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH LARGE KITCHEN. HOME IS COMPLETELY TILED, KITCHEN OFFERS CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5300 Andover DR
5300 Andover Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1879 sqft
Pet-friendly rental available October 2020 and April 15-November 15 2021. No annual leases. Enjoy ease of living and peace of mind in this wonderfully expanded 2 BR+Den+Office Carlton Lakes condo.
