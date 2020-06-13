/
/
st james city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:20 PM
416 Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3724 Dewberry LN
3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community located on the southern tip of Pine Island.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5209 Western DR
5209 Western Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to the Sunset Ranchette! Available for either monthly or annual rental beginning 7/1/2020. Well maintained 2011 3/2 manufactured home situated on 13.84 acres, which includes 10.51 acres of protected mangrove/preserve land & 3.3 acres uplands.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3085 York RD
3085 York Road, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Pine Island Vacation Getaway, cute as a button 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in St. James City, waterfront gulf access home minutes by boat to great fishing and beautiful beaches. Come enjoy our Island. Available off season call for rates.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5938 Cove ST
5938 Cove Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Two bedroom 2 bath pool home in St. James City for rent. Beautiful location adjacent to county park with small beach and kayak launch area. Heated pool, large screen lanai to enjoy the outdoors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St James City
1 Unit Available
3924 Plumosa DR
3924 Plumosa Drive, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute3 bedroom2 bath manufactured waterfront home for rent in St. James City, terrific boating access, new screened in lanai, comfortably furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3455 Papaya ST
3455 Papaya Street, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
The perfect place to watch the sunrise or jump in the kayak and go! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is 3 min walk to the county park with beach area and small boat launch. There is another boat launch a few hundred feet from driveway.
Results within 1 mile of St. James City
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5515 Avenue E
5515 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
READY TO GO! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. kITCHEN HAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF PINE ISLAND IN BOKEELIA. BACK OFF ON QUIET STREET, YET CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. PLEASE CALL FOR SHOWING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Middle Gulf Drive
1 Unit Available
Sanibel Beach Club
626 Nerita Street, Sanibel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1805 Samantha Gayle WAY
1805 Samantha Gayle Way, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful New Construction Community in SW Cape Coral. 1818 Parkway Condos. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a screened lanai & an attached garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
14881 Canaan DR
14881 Canaan Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available DECEMBER 2020 & JANUARY 2021 FOR$4400 + 11.5% sales tax. NO ANNUAL RENTAL.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5507 SW 14th AVE
5507 Southwest 14th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Fantastic Gulf Access vacation rental with heated pool! This home has quick water access to the river with no bridges. Within walking distance to Cape Harbour with all of its shops and restaurants.
