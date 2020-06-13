Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

Finding an apartment in Cape Coral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace
2303 Southwest 21st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1857 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 4th Ln
1524 Northeast 4th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1186 sqft
All tile 3/2 off Del Prado close to Pine Island Road - Freshly painted interior and exterior of home! New tile flooring thru out home! Nice 3/2 in great location with access to Pine Island Road in just minutes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1318 SE 18th St
1318 Southeast 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1925 sqft
Huge 4\3 House in SE Cape Coral for Lease-Purchase - Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
16 SE 16th Place 3
16 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181 BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
4209 NE 22nd Ave
4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1811 SE 20th ST
1811 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
- Short term Rental. Jan- April $ 2600 Available June- November 2020 $2000 includes utilities with a cap Write one check easy living - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, vacation rental in Cape Coral.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1628 SW 13th ST
1628 Southwest 13th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1510 SE 11th PL
1510 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
POOL, CANAL, DOCK, AND MUCH MORE. GREAT LOCATION IN SOUTH EAST CAPE CORAL. BRING YOUR BOAT. MAY EVEN CONSIDER ALLOWING YOUR BEST FRIEND...DOG PEN OUTSIDE POOL AREA. SLEEP UP TO SIX PEOPLE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
114 SW 56th TER
114 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Direct Access Cape Coral Pool Home Available for rent – Take a look at this amazing deal!  Prime location right off Pelican and El Dorado Pkwy in a beautiful neighborhood and surrounding homes within walking distance to

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4963 Viceroy ST
4963 Viceroy Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gulf access unit with a pool! Located near downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2537 Verdmont CT
2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariner
1 Unit Available
317 El Dorado BLVD N
317 El Dorado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
Charming brand new 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom single family home with excellent open space full of natural light, the huge windows will allow you to enjoy the views and will make you feel extremely comfortable at this house, excellent location close
City Guide for Cape Coral, FL

With a population of 154,305 and a geographical size of 120 square miles, Cape Coral is one of the largest cities in Florida. Its nickname is the "Waterfront Wonderland" because of its more than 400 miles of navigable waters, and it boasts more miles of canals than any other city worldwide.

Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cape Coral, FL

Finding an apartment in Cape Coral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

