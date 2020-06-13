155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral is anything but a small town. With a population of 154,305, it's one of Florida's largest cities, and at 120 square miles it covers a heck of a lot of ground. Geographically, it has more canals (mileage-wise) than any other city on the planet, and it's home to more than 400 miles of navigable water. Perhaps all this water has something to do with the fact that, no matter where you are in Cape Coral, you don't really feel like you're in a big city. It's true that the area is home to a number of huge corporations, but underneath this thriving business community there's a laid-back vibe, thanks in part to the magnificent waterfront views that make you feel like you're on a perpetual vacation, even when you're working. See more
Finding an apartment in Cape Coral that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.