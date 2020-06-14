Apartment List
180 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cape Coral, FL

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
828 Victoria DR
828 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
516 SE 33rd ST
516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
2827 SE 19th PL
2827 Southeast 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful furnished pool home on canal features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a split floor plan. Concrete dock present for relaxing by the water. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
732 El Dorado PKY E
732 El Dorado Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to CAPE DREAM! Beautiful, Furnished Turnkey home! Also available for Annual lease for term of 6+months or more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4235 SE 20th PL
4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5614 Delido CT
5614 Delido Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Description Fully Furnished Vacation Rental home available for your holiday get-away. Located on a gulf access canal in the Yacht Club area, this home is located in a quaint neighborhood. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with comfortable sleeping for 4.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4405 NW 32nd TER
4405 Northwest 32nd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Enjoy your Florida Paradise home with your own Heated Pool. This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home is fully furnished. Newly built home with everything in the home new. This is a must see home, call for your personal showing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5126 SW 19th PL
5126 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental. Southwest Cape Coral near Cape Harbour, shopping and many new restaurants. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 baths, with all appliances. Owner prefers minimum of 3 months for seasonal tenant @$2500 per month plus 11.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1707 SE 8th PL
1707 Southeast 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Fully Furnished - Turn Key Available for Weekly and Monthly rentals **Summertime Special Rates! Call Today!! Fresh and Updated! Enjoy this terrific floor plan that plays to the pool and lanai area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1126 Lucerne AVE
1126 Lucerne Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Enjoy the many amenities the Yacht Club has to offer. Take a dip and cool off in the large community pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
313 SE 16th PL
313 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 2021 Season.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5337 SW 11th PL
5337 Southwest 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Available Now through Nov 13th 2020, then available April 16th 2021 This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.

June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cape Coral Rent Report. Cape Coral rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cape Coral rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cape Coral rents declined over the past month

Cape Coral rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cape Coral stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,128 for a two-bedroom. Cape Coral's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cape Coral, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Cape Coral rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cape Coral has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cape Coral is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cape Coral's median two-bedroom rent of $1,128 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cape Coral.
    • While rents in Cape Coral remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cape Coral than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Cape Coral.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

