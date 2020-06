1408 Tuscany Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 BE 2 BATH UNIT IN ONE OF THE BEST INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITIES. FULL SIZE WASH/DRY IN UNIT. SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING LUSH, LANDSCAPED LAGOON PRESERVE. STEPS TO RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND TENNIS COURTS ALL OVERLOOKING THE INTRACOASTAL. CLUBHOUSE OFFERS GAME ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM, INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT, BILLIARDS, BOARDWALK ALONG THE INTRACOASTAL, GRILLING VERANDA WITH TABLES AND PANORAMIC VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL AND BOATS GOING BY. COMM IS MINUTES TO THE OCEAN AND TRENDY DELRAY ATLANTIC AVE. 5 MIN. TO TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. AREA IS THE NEWEST TRENDY CITY. I-95 IS 5 MIN AWAY. THE UNIT IS BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED WITH 2 MASTER SUITES, NEW WOOD LOOK CERAMIC TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND KITCHEN. GATED COMMUNITY. TURNKEY!! SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY FOR SEASONAL LIVING!