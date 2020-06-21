All apartments in Boca Raton
1064 E Jeffery Street
1064 E Jeffery Street

1064 Jeffery St · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located the Intracoastal Gated community of Boca Quay. This stunning unit has been completely remodeled with white shaker style cabinets, white sparkle quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances & gray 'wood plank' style tile flooring throughout. 2 master bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Spacious open rear patio with travertine marble pavers. Washer & dryer in unit! Impact windows, new ac, newer roof. Assigned parking space. Water included! No Pets. Renters Insurance required. Fabulous location! East of US-1;Close to I-95, beaches, shopping & restaurants in Boca Raton & Delray Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have any available units?
1064 E Jeffery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 1064 E Jeffery Street have?
Some of 1064 E Jeffery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 E Jeffery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 E Jeffery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 E Jeffery Street pet-friendly?
No, 1064 E Jeffery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 E Jeffery Street does offer parking.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 E Jeffery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have a pool?
No, 1064 E Jeffery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 E Jeffery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 E Jeffery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 E Jeffery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1064 E Jeffery Street has units with air conditioning.
