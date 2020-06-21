1064 E Jeffery Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located the Intracoastal Gated community of Boca Quay. This stunning unit has been completely remodeled with white shaker style cabinets, white sparkle quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances & gray 'wood plank' style tile flooring throughout. 2 master bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Spacious open rear patio with travertine marble pavers. Washer & dryer in unit! Impact windows, new ac, newer roof. Assigned parking space. Water included! No Pets. Renters Insurance required. Fabulous location! East of US-1;Close to I-95, beaches, shopping & restaurants in Boca Raton & Delray Beach.