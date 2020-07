Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym game room pool racquetball court bbq/grill package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry bike storage car wash area hot tub online portal

At Gables Town Place timeless design and perfect location come together to make apartment living everything it should be. Conveniently located in the Verde School District and within walking distance to the Town Center Mall, and shopping and dining. Lush landscaping accentuates the lakeside community and surrounds the two resort-style pools, tennis courts, grilling area and walking path. The fitness center offers free weights and two indoor racquetball courts. Sophisticated apartment interiors feature upgraded gourmet kitchens, designer countertops and lighting, textured walls with two-toned paint, raised panel doors, ceramic tile flooring and private patios.