An Exceptional Boca Raton Community!



Residents at the apartments of Crown Court enjoy quiet and comfortable community living. These three dozen homes deliver recreation and luxury at a reasonable cost. Each one comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom arrangement. The size per apartment is 962 square feet. Features include walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a full-size washer and dryer. The water bill is part of your monthly rent.



Why you’ll love it…



You’ll see that much of the sunny splendor that Florida is known for can be found right inside Crown Court. Its gorgeous greenery includes lush landscapes, as well as tall palm trees that cover the community. Outside the apartments, you can take a dip in the pool, and then rest on convenient poolside furniture. In addition, your screened-in patio provides a place for you to enjoy Boca Raton’s lovely weather.



Beyond Crown Court



Besides providing many amenities, these apartments are close to some of the finest attractions, eateries, and ent