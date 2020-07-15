All apartments in Boca Raton
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
Crown Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Crown Court

1400 Northwest 15th Avenue · (561) 468-6429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Location

1400 Northwest 15th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Country Club Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1400-09 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
sauna
An Exceptional Boca Raton Community!

Residents at the apartments of Crown Court enjoy quiet and comfortable community living. These three dozen homes deliver recreation and luxury at a reasonable cost. Each one comes in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom arrangement. The size per apartment is 962 square feet. Features include walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a full-size washer and dryer. The water bill is part of your monthly rent.

Why you’ll love it…

You’ll see that much of the sunny splendor that Florida is known for can be found right inside Crown Court. Its gorgeous greenery includes lush landscapes, as well as tall palm trees that cover the community. Outside the apartments, you can take a dip in the pool, and then rest on convenient poolside furniture. In addition, your screened-in patio provides a place for you to enjoy Boca Raton’s lovely weather.

Beyond Crown Court

Besides providing many amenities, these apartments are close to some of the finest attractions, eateries, and ent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Contact for details.
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Court have any available units?
Crown Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Crown Court have?
Some of Crown Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Court is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of our current move-in special. Receive $500 off your first month's rent.
Is Crown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Court is pet friendly.
Does Crown Court offer parking?
Yes, Crown Court offers parking.
Does Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crown Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Court have a pool?
Yes, Crown Court has a pool.
Does Crown Court have accessible units?
No, Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Crown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Crown Court does not have units with air conditioning.
