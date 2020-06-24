Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This fully furnished studio is move in ready now!!



Located in Kalorama Triangle, all you need for this rental is your suitcase and everything else is provided for you!



That includes:

-Full size bed

-Full kitchen including all Stainless Steel appliances (range,microwave, dishwasher, full refrigerator and freezer)

-Granite counter-tops

-Dining table

-Great love seat, coffee table and end tables

-Huge walk in closet with spacious organizers

-Full bathroom with glass shower and large closet/cabinet

-Flat screen TV!



-Gas and Electric expenses included monthly (Up to $75)



-No Smoking permitted



Inquire today to schedule a viewing for this amazing fully furnished studio!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.