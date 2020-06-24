All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

Woburn

1910 Kalorama Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fully furnished studio is move in ready now!!

Located in Kalorama Triangle, all you need for this rental is your suitcase and everything else is provided for you!

That includes:
-Full size bed
-Full kitchen including all Stainless Steel appliances (range,microwave, dishwasher, full refrigerator and freezer)
-Granite counter-tops
-Dining table
-Great love seat, coffee table and end tables
-Huge walk in closet with spacious organizers
-Full bathroom with glass shower and large closet/cabinet
-Flat screen TV!

-Gas and Electric expenses included monthly (Up to $75)

-No Smoking permitted

Inquire today to schedule a viewing for this amazing fully furnished studio!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woburn have any available units?
Woburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Woburn have?
Some of Woburn's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woburn currently offering any rent specials?
Woburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woburn pet-friendly?
No, Woburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Woburn offer parking?
No, Woburn does not offer parking.
Does Woburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woburn have a pool?
No, Woburn does not have a pool.
Does Woburn have accessible units?
No, Woburn does not have accessible units.
Does Woburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woburn has units with dishwashers.
