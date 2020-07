Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments green community internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Known as one of the most eclectic, charming and sought-after neighborhoods in DC, Capitol Hill is home to artists, influencers, scholars and innovators. Whether you're a native of the Hill or moving to the District for the first time, you'll discover The Residences at Eastern Market is unlike any other apartment community you've experienced. With an effortless commute to the offices of Capitol Hill and hand-crafted apartment homes offering unmatched square footages and attention to detail, you’ll discover a collection of 128 spacious residences that blend the convenience of renting with the beauty of modern design. Here, the energy of Eastern Market pairs with the quiet retreat of a landscaped courtyard. You’ll find a Trader Joe's on the ground floor and a show-stopping pool on the roof. Friendly neighbors will become fast friends, and you’ll have elegant spaces to host them. The best of DC and the beauty of good design: a match made only at The Residences at Eastern Market.