Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit game room pool table 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby valet service

Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr., whose estate laid the foundation for the Eckington neighborhood, The Gale Eckington is a modern masterpiece with historic roots featuring spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with dens and two-level loft options. Community perks span stylish interiors and elevated amenities, including outdoor grilling and poolside comforts. Epic moments await at any of the nearby dining options and entertainment venues. From neighboring distilleries to energetic markets, including local favorites like Union Market and The Howard Theater, there’s always something going in the Eckington neighborhood. Position yourself minutes from Harris Teeter, award-winning bites at The Red Hen and more. Live moments from the Metro’s Union Station and NoMa stops for easy access to the epicenter of District life.