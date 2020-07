Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed accessible pool 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Located in the Forest Hills neighborhood along Connecticut Avenue with easy access to the Van Ness Red Line Metro station, The Brandywine is as convenient as it is comfortable. Offering spacious, sunny floor plans, top-notch amenities, hardwood floors, grand picture windows, private patios, garage parking, private fitness center and free Wi-Fi in common areas, in addition to 24/7 concierge service, life at The Brandywine goes above and beyond the typical renting experience.