River Park

This beautiful unit is spacious and cozy. It 's walking distance to the SW water front, lots of bars, restaurants, the Baseball stadium, Soccer Stadium, public transportation, and major highways in and out of the city. This unit is all about location. It is a one bedroom with lots of light exposure due to large windows and a huge balcony with a living room and bedroom access. Abundant closet space. Exclusive amenities include a gym, pool, picnic area, BBQ area, laundry room, play ground and more.