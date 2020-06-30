All apartments in Washington
Find more places like River Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
River Park
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

River Park

1301 Delaware Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1301 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful unit is spacious and cozy. It 's walking distance to the SW water front, lots of bars, restaurants, the Baseball stadium, Soccer Stadium, public transportation, and major highways in and out of the city. This unit is all about location. It is a one bedroom with lots of light exposure due to large windows and a huge balcony with a living room and bedroom access. Abundant closet space. Exclusive amenities include a gym, pool, picnic area, BBQ area, laundry room, play ground and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Park have any available units?
River Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does River Park have?
Some of River Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Park currently offering any rent specials?
River Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Park pet-friendly?
No, River Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does River Park offer parking?
No, River Park does not offer parking.
Does River Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Park have a pool?
Yes, River Park has a pool.
Does River Park have accessible units?
No, River Park does not have accessible units.
Does River Park have units with dishwashers?
No, River Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University