Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving sauna yoga cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court business center car wash area cc payments community garden conference room e-payments golf room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal racquetball court smoke-free community tennis court

Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Park Chelsea boasts amenities such as an indoor lap pool, steam rooms, and a rooftop outdoor living room. Park Chelsea offers studio to three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 500 to 3000 sq.ft. This rental community is pet-friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. We even have a dog park on the roof! For more details, contact our office and schedule your tour.