Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

Ontario

2853 Ontario Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

2853 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
concierge
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
lobby
Incredible 2 bedroom unit in one of the "Best Addresses" full service Building. Breathtaking and sunny fifth floor unit has over 1,600 s.f. of the most charming space. Original heart of pine floors, 10 foot ceilings, period details that must be seen. Large rooms and unbelievable closets and storage space. Bathroom with original claw foot tub. Washer & dryer in Unit. Radiators and window a/c units. Located very close to the Woodley Park and Columbia Heights Metro stations. Concierge desk in the lobby, roof deck with expansive views. Available November 7th for a 12 month lease ONLY. The Ontario is a coop so all Tenants will have to be interviewed and approved. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric and gas. Parking space may be available through the Co-op at an additional monthly cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ontario have any available units?
Ontario doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Ontario have?
Some of Ontario's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ontario currently offering any rent specials?
Ontario is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ontario pet-friendly?
No, Ontario is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Ontario offer parking?
Yes, Ontario offers parking.
Does Ontario have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ontario offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ontario have a pool?
No, Ontario does not have a pool.
Does Ontario have accessible units?
No, Ontario does not have accessible units.
Does Ontario have units with dishwashers?
No, Ontario does not have units with dishwashers.

