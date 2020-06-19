Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge parking lobby

Incredible 2 bedroom unit in one of the "Best Addresses" full service Building. Breathtaking and sunny fifth floor unit has over 1,600 s.f. of the most charming space. Original heart of pine floors, 10 foot ceilings, period details that must be seen. Large rooms and unbelievable closets and storage space. Bathroom with original claw foot tub. Washer & dryer in Unit. Radiators and window a/c units. Located very close to the Woodley Park and Columbia Heights Metro stations. Concierge desk in the lobby, roof deck with expansive views. Available November 7th for a 12 month lease ONLY. The Ontario is a coop so all Tenants will have to be interviewed and approved. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric and gas. Parking space may be available through the Co-op at an additional monthly cost.