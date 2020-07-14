Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly online portal

With the Petworth Metro stop outside your front door and the Metro bus line steps away, New Hampshire House offers you the ultimate convenience of city living. You can shop, eat, and explore all in one neighborhood at Safeway, CVS, The Looking Glass Bar, Hitching Post, Moroni or El Limeno, just to name a few. This renovated apartment building offers new kitchens and restored hardwood floors, giving you the perfect mix of historic and contemporary living.



Be sure to give our leasing consultants a call immediately while these studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments are still available, and make New Hampshire House your new home!