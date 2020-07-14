All apartments in Washington
New Hampshire House
New Hampshire House

3728 New Hampshire Ave NW · (202) 335-4640
Location

3728 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from New Hampshire House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
online portal
With the Petworth Metro stop outside your front door and the Metro bus line steps away, New Hampshire House offers you the ultimate convenience of city living. You can shop, eat, and explore all in one neighborhood at Safeway, CVS, The Looking Glass Bar, Hitching Post, Moroni or El Limeno, just to name a few. This renovated apartment building offers new kitchens and restored hardwood floors, giving you the perfect mix of historic and contemporary living.

Be sure to give our leasing consultants a call immediately while these studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments are still available, and make New Hampshire House your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month leases or longer
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Some breeds restricted.
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog.
rent: $50/month per dog.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Cats
fee: $250 per cat.
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does New Hampshire House have any available units?
New Hampshire House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does New Hampshire House have?
Some of New Hampshire House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New Hampshire House currently offering any rent specials?
New Hampshire House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is New Hampshire House pet-friendly?
Yes, New Hampshire House is pet friendly.
Does New Hampshire House offer parking?
Yes, New Hampshire House offers parking.
Does New Hampshire House have units with washers and dryers?
No, New Hampshire House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does New Hampshire House have a pool?
No, New Hampshire House does not have a pool.
Does New Hampshire House have accessible units?
No, New Hampshire House does not have accessible units.
Does New Hampshire House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, New Hampshire House has units with dishwashers.
