Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room key fob access lobby yoga

Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes. At the crux between the warehouse chic Union Market district and booming NoMa, our community delivers bold design features, striking amenities and signature services. Soak in District views from our rooftop terrace or recharge in our state-of-the-art fitness facility. Everything is done right. Welcome home to i5 Union Market.