Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage concierge elevator parking pool table putting green 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving yoga

A new breed of luxury living is defining DC – Flats At Atlas! Designed as an oasis of modern comfort, our apartments Washington DC welcome you with high-end amenities, studios, one, and two-bedroom floor plans, and easy access to your favorite destinations.



The Flats is an urban oasis of stylishly appointed, ultramodern apartments punctuated by high-end design and over-the-top amenities. Inside your new home, you’ll find everything you need from granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stunning city views, and private patios or balconies. Additionally, our pet-friendly community includes a dual-level outdoor swimming Pool and lounge area, a 24 Hour fitness center, and Basketball Half Court – all this minutes away from Downtown DC and DC’s most intriguing new neighborhood – H Street, NE.



Come live where you matter and discover the delightful, urban lifestyle of Flats At Atlas. Located at the nexus of Neal St NE and Maryland Ave NE, our apartments will be where DC comes to life