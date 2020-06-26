All apartments in Washington
Church Place
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

Church Place

1520 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1520 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR/2Bath Storage and assigned Parking available. Sun-drenched living area southern facing windows lets the natural light pour in with splendid private city views. As a bridge between indoors and outdoors, floor-to-ceiling windows in the Master Bedroom introduce light, views, and a contemporary touch. Gourmet granite kitchen, marble throughout, berber carpet Master Bedroom, Master Bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Full marble Baths, W/D, Fireplace. Master Bedroom/Office each has a full bath with ample closet space. Rooftop deck with spectacular city skyline views. Storage and parking available at an additional cost. Water utility included. No pets. Church Place is a 32-unit building (4 units per floor) located in the historic Dupont Circle, one of Washington's most prestigious addresses. The best the city has to offer is within walking distance, including Metro stations, fine dining, shops, art galleries and entertainment. Conveniently located between Whole Foods Market and Safeway grocery stores and only one block from Vida Fitness (Gym). 7th Floor with City Views. RENTAL FEATURES Living room Dining room Master bedroom Master bath Family room Storage space Office/Den Office/Den bath Gas Range / Oven Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Garbage disposal Heat: forced air Central A/C Air conditioning Double pane / Storm windows Cable-ready Tile floor Carpet in Master bedroom only Granite countertop Fireplace Washer/Dryer COMMUNITY FEATURES Elevator Secured entry Controlled access Covered parking Rooftop Deck Storage Unit Walk Score: 98 Transit Score: 90 Bike Score: 92

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, cats
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Church Place have any available units?
Church Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Church Place have?
Some of Church Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Church Place currently offering any rent specials?
Church Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Church Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Church Place is pet friendly.
Does Church Place offer parking?
Yes, Church Place offers parking.
Does Church Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Church Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Church Place have a pool?
No, Church Place does not have a pool.
Does Church Place have accessible units?
No, Church Place does not have accessible units.
Does Church Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Church Place has units with dishwashers.
