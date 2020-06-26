Amenities

2BR/2Bath Storage and assigned Parking available. Sun-drenched living area southern facing windows lets the natural light pour in with splendid private city views. As a bridge between indoors and outdoors, floor-to-ceiling windows in the Master Bedroom introduce light, views, and a contemporary touch. Gourmet granite kitchen, marble throughout, berber carpet Master Bedroom, Master Bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Full marble Baths, W/D, Fireplace. Master Bedroom/Office each has a full bath with ample closet space. Rooftop deck with spectacular city skyline views. Storage and parking available at an additional cost. Water utility included. No pets. Church Place is a 32-unit building (4 units per floor) located in the historic Dupont Circle, one of Washington's most prestigious addresses. The best the city has to offer is within walking distance, including Metro stations, fine dining, shops, art galleries and entertainment. Conveniently located between Whole Foods Market and Safeway grocery stores and only one block from Vida Fitness (Gym). 7th Floor with City Views. RENTAL FEATURES Living room Dining room Master bedroom Master bath Family room Storage space Office/Den Office/Den bath Gas Range / Oven Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Garbage disposal Heat: forced air Central A/C Air conditioning Double pane / Storm windows Cable-ready Tile floor Carpet in Master bedroom only Granite countertop Fireplace Washer/Dryer COMMUNITY FEATURES Elevator Secured entry Controlled access Covered parking Rooftop Deck Storage Unit Walk Score: 98 Transit Score: 90 Bike Score: 92



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935392)