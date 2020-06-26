Bedford Plaza

Amenities

1BD/1BA Condo in the Heart of Columbia Heights. - Nestled in a centrally located condo building in Columbia Heights, this 1BD/1BA unit features a marble bathroom, private balcony, and hardwood floors throughout the main space. Youll be a couple blocks away from Columbia Heights metro station and plenty of shops, restaurants, and nightlife!



Features:

-Tons of natural light

-Hardwood floors throughout the living room area

-Spacious bathroom with marble floor and shower tiles

-In-unit washer dryer combo

-Dishwasher

-Private balcony

-Secured entry

-24/7 building security system

-Street parking



Nearby:

-Short walk to Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, and U Street

-Metro: 2 minute walk to Columbia Heights metro station (Green and Yellow lines)

-Grocery: Target, Giant, Each Peach Market, Columbia Heights Farmers Market

-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Bombay Street Food, Letena, Purple Patch, Los Hermanos, Mi Cuba Cafe

-Coffee: Coffy Cafe, Pear Plum Cafe, Tynan Coffee & Tea, Le Caprice DC



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



