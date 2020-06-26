All apartments in Washington
Bedford Plaza
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

Bedford Plaza

1401 Columbia Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1BD/1BA Condo in the Heart of Columbia Heights. - Nestled in a centrally located condo building in Columbia Heights, this 1BD/1BA unit features a marble bathroom, private balcony, and hardwood floors throughout the main space. Youll be a couple blocks away from Columbia Heights metro station and plenty of shops, restaurants, and nightlife!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Tons of natural light
-Hardwood floors throughout the living room area
-Spacious bathroom with marble floor and shower tiles
-In-unit washer dryer combo
-Dishwasher
-Private balcony
-Secured entry
-24/7 building security system
-Street parking

Nearby:
-Short walk to Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, and U Street
-Metro: 2 minute walk to Columbia Heights metro station (Green and Yellow lines)
-Grocery: Target, Giant, Each Peach Market, Columbia Heights Farmers Market
-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Bombay Street Food, Letena, Purple Patch, Los Hermanos, Mi Cuba Cafe
-Coffee: Coffy Cafe, Pear Plum Cafe, Tynan Coffee & Tea, Le Caprice DC

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4939834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bedford Plaza have any available units?
Bedford Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Bedford Plaza have?
Some of Bedford Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bedford Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Plaza offer parking?
No, Bedford Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Bedford Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bedford Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Plaza have a pool?
No, Bedford Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Bedford Plaza have accessible units?
No, Bedford Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Bedford Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bedford Plaza has units with dishwashers.
