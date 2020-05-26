All apartments in Washington
Find more places like August.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
August
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

August

2147 O St NW · (202) 759-2703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2147 O St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from August.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
package receiving
The August is a recently renovated, historic apartment community located steps from the world class restaurants and retail along the P Street and Dupont Circle corridor. From our Dupont Circle apartments, August residents can enjoy scenic weekend drives along the Rock Creek Parkway, as well as bike trips and jogs along the picturesque Rock Creek Park trails. Residents can also access the best of Georgetown, West End, World Bank, and George Washington University, and take advantage of Metro, Zipcar, and Capital Bikeshare when exploring the city at large.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required of $100,000, Floors must be 80% covered with rugs.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does August have any available units?
August has 5 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does August have?
Some of August's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is August currently offering any rent specials?
August is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is August pet-friendly?
Yes, August is pet friendly.
Does August offer parking?
Yes, August offers parking.
Does August have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, August offers units with in unit laundry.
Does August have a pool?
No, August does not have a pool.
Does August have accessible units?
No, August does not have accessible units.
Does August have units with dishwashers?
Yes, August has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for August?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity