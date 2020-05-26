Amenities
The August is a recently renovated, historic apartment community located steps from the world class restaurants and retail along the P Street and Dupont Circle corridor. From our Dupont Circle apartments, August residents can enjoy scenic weekend drives along the Rock Creek Parkway, as well as bike trips and jogs along the picturesque Rock Creek Park trails. Residents can also access the best of Georgetown, West End, World Bank, and George Washington University, and take advantage of Metro, Zipcar, and Capital Bikeshare when exploring the city at large.