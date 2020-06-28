951 15th Street Southeast

Amenities
Recently upgraded Single family Townhouse located at Capitol Hill East 2 blocks away from Potomac Ave Metro Station (Blue, Silver & Orange Line) has two Master suites with master bath in the main bedroom and walk-in closets. Comes impeccably with Ceramic flooring, Kitchen granite counter-top, all brand new stainless steel appliances, Central air/heating, Washer/Dryer. Plus utilities (Electric, Gas and Water).
Schools: Elementary: Watkins Elementary School (.6 miles) Middle: Jefferson ( 2.6 miles) High School: Eastern High (.6 miles)