Washington, DC
951 15th Street Southeast
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:21 PM

951 15th Street Southeast

951 15th Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

951 15th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently upgraded Single family Townhouse located at Capitol Hill East 2 blocks away from Potomac Ave Metro Station (Blue, Silver & Orange Line) has two Master suites with master bath in the main bedroom and walk-in closets. Comes impeccably with Ceramic flooring, Kitchen granite counter-top, all brand new stainless steel appliances, Central air/heating, Washer/Dryer. Plus utilities (Electric, Gas and Water).
Schools: Elementary: Watkins Elementary School (.6 miles) Middle: Jefferson ( 2.6 miles) High School: Eastern High (.6 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 951 15th Street Southeast have any available units?
951 15th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 15th Street Southeast have?
Some of 951 15th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 15th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
951 15th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 15th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 951 15th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 951 15th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 951 15th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 951 15th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 15th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 15th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 951 15th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 951 15th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 951 15th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 951 15th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 15th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
