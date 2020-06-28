951 15th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently upgraded Single family Townhouse located at Capitol Hill East 2 blocks away from Potomac Ave Metro Station (Blue, Silver & Orange Line) has two Master suites with master bath in the main bedroom and walk-in closets. Comes impeccably with Ceramic flooring, Kitchen granite counter-top, all brand new stainless steel appliances, Central air/heating, Washer/Dryer. Plus utilities (Electric, Gas and Water).

Schools: Elementary: Watkins Elementary School (.6 miles) Middle: Jefferson ( 2.6 miles) High School: Eastern High (.6 miles)