Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Located in Brightwood Park within a short commute from the Fort Totten Metro stop is this spectacular 1 bedroom 1 bath available for move in June 1st!! which The unit is just steps away from Kennedy ST where you have Anxo Cidery and Tasting room and Taqueria D.F. not to mention several other restaurants and nightlife at your fingertips! The E4 bus stop is walking distance with access to Fort Totten Metro as well as Friendship Heights. In addition you have the 70, 79 62 and 63 bus lines just a few blocks away!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Newly remodeled kitchen

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- White cabinets

- Refinished hard wood flooring

- Window AC units

- Radiator heating

- You just pay electric

- Pets ok with $400 deposit

- Easy street parking

- Laundry in building



AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5768973)