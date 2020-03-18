All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:14 AM

926 Hilltop Terrace Se

926 Hilltop Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

926 Hilltop Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An airy newly renovated single-family home in SE DC. This 4BR/2.5BA split-level home features a freshly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Ample space for entertaining, including first-floor open floor plan, a spacious den perfect for movie night, and a fenced in backyard ideal for cookouts. Plus, a private driveway, laundry room, and just minutes from the Blue Line and several bus lines. Bonus: This property has a solar roof which drastically drops electricity bills, as low as $16/mo in the summer! The home will be available July 15, the security deposit is $2,950 and pets allowed with a non-refundable $500 pet deposit. We will run a background check, credit score must be above 650. We are hosting an open house on June 22 from 12pm - 4pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have any available units?
926 Hilltop Terrace Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have?
Some of 926 Hilltop Terrace Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Hilltop Terrace Se currently offering any rent specials?
926 Hilltop Terrace Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Hilltop Terrace Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se is pet friendly.
Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se offer parking?
Yes, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se offers parking.
Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have a pool?
No, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se does not have a pool.
Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have accessible units?
No, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Hilltop Terrace Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Hilltop Terrace Se has units with dishwashers.
