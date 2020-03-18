926 Hilltop Terrace Se

Amenities

An airy newly renovated single-family home in SE DC. This 4BR/2.5BA split-level home features a freshly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Ample space for entertaining, including first-floor open floor plan, a spacious den perfect for movie night, and a fenced in backyard ideal for cookouts. Plus, a private driveway, laundry room, and just minutes from the Blue Line and several bus lines. Bonus: This property has a solar roof which drastically drops electricity bills, as low as $16/mo in the summer! The home will be available July 15, the security deposit is $2,950 and pets allowed with a non-refundable $500 pet deposit. We will run a background check, credit score must be above 650. We are hosting an open house on June 22 from 12pm - 4pm.