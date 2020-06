Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Dimensions for the first bedroom :10 ft x 9 ft; the smaller bedroom as fellow : 7 ft by 8 ft . 669 sqf on 2 levels . To be the first one to move in ! Brand-new two-level condo. High finishes, quality flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops. washer and dryer in the unit. Close distance to Takoma Metro Station. Easy access to downtown DC or Silver Spring. Walking distance to public transportation.