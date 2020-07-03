915 E St NW Unit 414

Amenities

NEW PRICE!!



Spectacular 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Artisan condominium in the infamous Penn Quarter neighborhood of DC! The condo is just a short walk to the Gallery Place/Chinatown metro stop, E ST Cinema, Verizon Center, National Mall and so much more!!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Separate dining room

- Balcony facing courtyard

- Bedroom has walk in closet

- Bedroom has berber carpet

- Central AC

- Newly painted

- Clubroom in building

- Fitness center in building

- 24 hour concierge

- Roof top with grills

- Garage parking for $250

- Pet Friendly

- Tenant just pays electric



