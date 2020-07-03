All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 915 E St NW Unit 414.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
915 E St NW Unit 414
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

915 E St NW Unit 414

915 E St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

915 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!!

Spectacular 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Artisan condominium in the infamous Penn Quarter neighborhood of DC! The condo is just a short walk to the Gallery Place/Chinatown metro stop, E ST Cinema, Verizon Center, National Mall and so much more!!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Separate dining room
- Balcony facing courtyard
- Bedroom has walk in closet
- Bedroom has berber carpet
- Central AC
- Newly painted
- Clubroom in building
- Fitness center in building
- 24 hour concierge
- Roof top with grills
- Garage parking for $250
- Pet Friendly
- Tenant just pays electric

(RLNE5174364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have any available units?
915 E St NW Unit 414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have?
Some of 915 E St NW Unit 414's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 E St NW Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
915 E St NW Unit 414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E St NW Unit 414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 E St NW Unit 414 is pet friendly.
Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 915 E St NW Unit 414 offers parking.
Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 E St NW Unit 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have a pool?
No, 915 E St NW Unit 414 does not have a pool.
Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 915 E St NW Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E St NW Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 E St NW Unit 414 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University