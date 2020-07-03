915 E St NW Unit 414

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!
Spectacular 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Artisan condominium in the infamous Penn Quarter neighborhood of DC! The condo is just a short walk to the Gallery Place/Chinatown metro stop, E ST Cinema, Verizon Center, National Mall and so much more!!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Separate dining room
- Balcony facing courtyard
- Bedroom has walk in closet
- Bedroom has berber carpet
- Central AC
- Newly painted
- Clubroom in building
- Fitness center in building
- 24 hour concierge
- Roof top with grills
- Garage parking for $250
- Pet Friendly
- Tenant just pays electric
(RLNE5174364)