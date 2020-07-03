All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

915 C St SE

915 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

915 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Make Eastern Market Home - Property Id: 215297

Perfect location to walk the everything that Eastern Market and Barrack's Row has to offer. Updated 2 Master Suites, 2 Levels of living, and 2 Blocks from Metro Station. Great gourmet kitchen and open living and dining area, working wood-burning fireplace and best of all, tranquil private rear patio and garden. The home also has a den and washer & dryer on the second floor. The garage is not part of the rental. Street parking is very easy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215297
Property Id 215297

(RLNE5512487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 C St SE have any available units?
915 C St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 C St SE have?
Some of 915 C St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 C St SE currently offering any rent specials?
915 C St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 C St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 C St SE is pet friendly.
Does 915 C St SE offer parking?
Yes, 915 C St SE offers parking.
Does 915 C St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 C St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 C St SE have a pool?
No, 915 C St SE does not have a pool.
Does 915 C St SE have accessible units?
No, 915 C St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 C St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 C St SE has units with dishwashers.

