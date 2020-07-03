915 C St SE

Amenities
Make Eastern Market Home - Property Id: 215297
Perfect location to walk the everything that Eastern Market and Barrack's Row has to offer. Updated 2 Master Suites, 2 Levels of living, and 2 Blocks from Metro Station. Great gourmet kitchen and open living and dining area, working wood-burning fireplace and best of all, tranquil private rear patio and garden. The home also has a den and washer & dryer on the second floor. The garage is not part of the rental. Street parking is very easy.
